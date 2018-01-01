  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. New complex of furnished villas with panoramic views, Episkopi, Cyprus

New complex of furnished villas with panoramic views, Episkopi, Cyprus

Erimi, Cyprus
from
€430,000
;
12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer furnished villas with a panoramic view of the sea and the city, swimming pools, parking spaces, gardens.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Alarm
  • Underfloor heating
  • Laminated flooring in the bedrooms
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Blue-Flag beach - 15 minutes (12 km)
  • Paphos center - 10 minutes (10.2 km)
  • Paphos harbour and promenade - 18 minutes (13.8 km)
  • Shopping mall - 16 minutes (13.5 km)
  • International private school - 15 minutes (8 km)
  • Highway - 7 minutes (7 km)
  • International airport - 20 minutes (22 km)
  • Golf course - 5 minutes (3.8 km)
New building location
Erimi, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New low-rise residence in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€330,000
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to beaches and the city center, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€2,74M
Residential complex Apartments in the peaceful and picturesque village of Pervolia, a few kilometres from the city of Larnaca, Cyprus
Meneou, Cyprus
from
€155,000
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view near the beach, Chloraka, Cyprus
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
€590,000
Residential complex Modern resort complex with swimming pool, spa centre, recreation areas, Pyla, Larnaca, Cyprus
Pyla, Cyprus
from
€123,240
You are viewing
New complex of furnished villas with panoramic views, Episkopi, Cyprus
Erimi, Cyprus
from
€430,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Modern residence with swimming pools, Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Modern residence with swimming pools, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€335,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a view of the sea. The residence features two swimming pools. Facilities and equipment in the house Solar panels Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located a few minutes walk from a hospital and schools, and a few minutes drive from bars and restaurants. Paphos-Limassol highway - 1 minute International school - 5 minutes drive Shopping mall - 8 minutes Marina - 9 minutes Tombs of the Kings - 10 minutes Beach - 11 minutes International airport - 12 minutes Golf club - 15 minutes
Residential complex Residence with a parking in a prestigious area, Larnaca, Cyprus
Residential complex Residence with a parking in a prestigious area, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€250,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms. The residence features a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious area on Mackenzy Hill, just a few meters from the coast.
Residential complex Modern apartments in a residential complex near the sea in Limassol, Cyprus
Residential complex Modern apartments in a residential complex near the sea in Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€1,32M
Agency: TRANIO
A stunning state-of-the-art high-rise tower includes an exclusive penthouse with a private rooftop swimming pool, as well as 38 luxurious 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with spacious interiors and covered verandas so residents can enjoy the cool sea breeze and invigorating year-round Mediterranean sunshine. All apartments boast premium finishes and high-end features, designed with resident comfort and exceptional island living in mind, accommodating to every possible everyday need for families, couples or individuals. Residents will also enjoy an opulent lobby and lounge area, indulgent resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, fully equipped members only gym and a safely gated playground for children. Location and nearby infrastructure Just 300 metres from pristine coastlines and conveniently surrounded by all essential amenities.
Realting.com
Go