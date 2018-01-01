New complex of furnished villas with panoramic views, Episkopi, Cyprus

We offer apartments with a view of the sea.
The residence features two swimming pools.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located a few minutes walk from a hospital and schools, and a few minutes drive from bars and restaurants.
Paphos-Limassol highway - 1 minute
International school - 5 minutes drive
Shopping mall - 8 minutes
Marina - 9 minutes
Tombs of the Kings - 10 minutes
Beach - 11 minutes
International airport - 12 minutes
Golf club - 15 minutes
We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
The residence features a parking.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious area on Mackenzy Hill, just a few meters from the coast.
A stunning state-of-the-art high-rise tower includes an exclusive penthouse with a private rooftop swimming pool, as well as 38 luxurious 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with spacious interiors and covered verandas so residents can enjoy the cool sea breeze and invigorating year-round Mediterranean sunshine. All apartments boast premium finishes and high-end features, designed with resident comfort and exceptional island living in mind, accommodating to every possible everyday need for families, couples or individuals. Residents will also enjoy an opulent lobby and lounge area, indulgent resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, fully equipped members only gym and a safely gated playground for children.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Just 300 metres from pristine coastlines and conveniently surrounded by all essential amenities.