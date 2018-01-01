New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, Emba, Cyprus

We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms, views of the sea and the mountains.
The penthouses have roof-top gardens.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Kitchen cabinetry
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Intercom
Pre-installation for alarm
Solar water heaters
Security door
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near all necessary infrastructure, 10 minutes drive from the beach and 15 minutes away from the city center ad Limassol Marina.
We offer a new villa with a swimming pool and spacious terraces.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in one of the most sought-after residential neighbourhoods in the heart of the city centre of Paphos, close to the harbour and the tourist area, a shopping mall, numerous bars, restaurants and other amenities.
Airport - 15 minutes
Sea - 5 minutes
Shopping mall - 3 minutes
Golf course - 10 minutes
We offer apartments with terraces and views of the sea and the mountains.
The residence features a swimming pool, a covered parking, a gym, storerooms.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Modern kitchen appliances
Marble floor
Grohe sanitary ware
Underfloor heating
"Smart home" system
Air conditioning
Video intercom
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious area, a few minutes walk from The Tombs of the Kings, near two beaches, a supermarket and bus stops.
Beach - 500 meters
Airport - 15 km
School - 400 meters
City center - 3 km
Shopping mall - 2.7 km