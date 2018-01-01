  1. Realting.com
New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, Emba, Cyprus

Empa, Cyprus
from
€500,000
;
16
About the complex

We offer furnished villas with picturesque sea views, parking spaces, gardens, swimming pools 3.5 x 7 m.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Alarm
  • Underfloor heating
  • Laminated flooring in the bedrooms
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet area.

  • Blue-Flag beach — 7 minutes (3.8 km)
  • Paphos center — 12 minutes (7.2 km)
  • Paphos harbour and promenade — 16 minutes (8.3 km)
  • Shopping mall — 12 minutes (6.9 km)
  • International private school — 9 minutes (5.5 km)
  • Highway — 9 minutes (6 km)
  • International airport — 24 minutes (23 km)
New building location
Empa, Cyprus

