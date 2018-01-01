Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Peyia, Cyprus

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

We offer spacious villas with swimming pools, parking spaces, landscaped gardens, panoramic views of the sea and the city.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Double glazing
  • Pre-installation for air conditioning
  • Pre-installation for heating
  • Pre-installation for satellite system
  • Fireplace
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 5 minutes drive from Coral Bay and 15 minutes drive from Paphos.

  • School - 1 km
  • Beach - 1 km
  • Shops - 1 km
  • Bars and restaurants - 1 km
  • Paphos - 10 km
  • Coral Bay - 1 km
  • Golf course - 5 km
  • Marina - 2 km
  • Paphos Airport - 20 km
  • Larnaca Airport - 150 km
Peyia, Cyprus

