Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Peyia, Cyprus

We offer luxury villas with swimming pools 3 x 7 m, gardens, parking spaces, roof-top terraces and a panoramic sea view.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Underfloor heating
Alarm
Laminated flooring in the bedrooms
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to the city center, the coast, and all necessary infrastructure.
Blue-Flag beach - 5 minutes (2 km)
Paphos harbour and promenade - 11 minutes (5 km)
Shopping mall - 10 minutes (4.7 km)
International private school - 15 minutes (8 km)
Highway - 4 minutes (2 km)
International airport - 10 minutes (7 km)
Restaurants and hotels - 5 minutes (3 km)
We offer apartments with a picturesque view, parking spaces and storerooms.
The residence features a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a green area, a parking.
Completion - 2024.
The property is located in a prestigious and green area of Limassol, 2 km from the sea, close to the tourist area with numerous restaurants, bars and clubs, beaches and 5-star hotels.
Limassol Blu Marine is an exclusive waterfront development, strategically located in the new center of Limassol, very close to Limassol Marina and the old town shopping and business center.
Designed by Benoy an internationally – acclaimed, award winning architects, will consist of impressive apartments with luxury, style and comfort in mind.
This unique 3 bedroom 3 bathroom luxury apartment facing the sea, enjoying breath – taking views of the Mediterranean will be completed to the highest standards. At Limassol Blu Marine you will enjoy a 24hr concierge service , a luxury lobby, an outdoor and indoor swimming pools, spa facilities, a bistro and a restaurant to name a few.
Apartment Types: 3 bedrooms
Price: €1,199,000 - €1,935,000
Price doesn't include VAT.