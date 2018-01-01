New gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa area, Pareklisia, Cyprus

TAUNHAUSES 3 + 1 IN YENI BOGAZICI FOR 250,000 £
🏗 The construction of a new cozy complex in Yeni Bogazici begins, 10 km from Famagusta. This is an ideal residential complex in the most peaceful and favorite place of the island.
🏡 The complex is waiting for its new owners with 18 townhouses and 2 fully separate villas with private pools.
INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX:
▫ ║ Shared pool 7x31 m
Area: 170 m2 + terrace 40 m2
Ground floor:
🔘 Lobby
🔘 Wardrobe
🔘 Toilet
🔘 Kitchen
🔘 Living room
🔘 Dining room
🔘 BBQ Area
Second floor:
🔘 3 bedrooms
🔘 Home bedroom with private bathroom and dressing room
🔘 Home - Fireplace and bath ( optional )
🔘 Shared Toilet Bathroom
COST: 250,000 £
PAYMENT PLAN:
30% down payment
70% Before receiving keys
DATE OF CONSTRUCTION:
November 2022 – May 2024.
ID: CP-653
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Nicosia
– Distance to the sea -25 min
– Distance to the Lefkoşa – 8 km
– Ercan Airport – 35 km
AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES:
2+1 - 75 m2 - 85 m2
3+1 - 110 m2 - 115 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: October 2025
FACILITIES:
GARDEN
CAR PARK
Payment terms:
Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off
We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay,
meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you.
(Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!
