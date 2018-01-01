  1. Realting.com
New gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa area, Pareklisia, Cyprus

koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
€980,000
About the complex

The residence features a garden, a large kids' playground, a swimming pool, a spa area, a gym.

Completion - 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Parquet
  • High ceilings (3.15 m)
  • Security door
  • Intercom
  • Underfloor heating
  • Air conditioning
  • Aluminium double-glazed windows
  • Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Sea - 1.6 km
  • Restaurant - 5 minutes
  • Larnaca Airport - 30 minutes
New building location
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus

New gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa area, Pareklisia, Cyprus
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
from
€980,000
