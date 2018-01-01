  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Premium residence with a swimming pool, Germasogeia, Cyprus

Premium residence with a swimming pool, Germasogeia, Cyprus

Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
€560,000
;
19
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer a furnished apartment with a veranda, a parking space, a storage.

The residence features a garden, a swimming pool, a kids' playground.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Electric heating
  • High ceilings with concealed LED lighting
  • Fully fitted kitchen and built-in German appliances (fridge, induction hob, oven, microwave, dishwasher, hood)
  • Washing machine/dryer
  • Freezer
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet and prestigious area.

New building location
Germasogeia, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea at 90 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€350,000
Residential complex Residence with a parking in a prestigious area of Limassol, Cyprus
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
from
€267,000
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a residence with swimming pools, Larnaca, Cyprus
Pyla, Cyprus
from
€500,092
Residential complex New gated residence at 800 meters from the sea, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€145,000
Residential complex Complex of sea view villas at 150 meters from the beaches, Geroskipou, Cyprus
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
€1,85M
You are viewing
Premium residence with a swimming pool, Germasogeia, Cyprus
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
€560,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Salsa
Residential complex Salsa
Kampi, Cyprus
from
€75,000
Completion date: 2023
The new apartment complex “ Salsa ” is being built in Alsanzhak near the main road. The complex has a favorable location 1.5 km from Mare Monte Public Beach and Merit Hotel and Casino Network, within walking distance of the ILELİ supermarket, Iktisat Bank and a number of restaurants, markets, pharmacies and shops.  The complex includes 3 double-decker blocks, which house 42 apartments with gardens and rooftop terraces, a 17x7 m pool, and decorative pools.         Technical characteristics of the apartment: Quality materials, TSE certificate  The warranty period for construction work is 1 year, the warranty period of the main load-bearing system is 5 years  Reinforced concrete and frame structure  Brick outer and inner walls ( 25 cm thick ).   Heat and waterproofing of roofs   Balcony doors and windows with double glazing, white PVC joinery.  All steps of the stairs are made of natural beige marble.  Aluminum stairwells and balcony railings.  Ceramic tile on the floors  plastered and painted white walls and ceilings  Kitchen cabinets are coated with profiled coating or MDF. ( Buyer can choose )  The kitchen countertop is coated with laminate.  Stainless steel kitchen sink.  Metal front door  American Press Doors  Mailboxes at the entrance gate.  Affiliate cabinets ( buyer can choose )  Television and telephone in all rooms.  The apartments on the ground floor will have a garden, and the apartments on the second floor will have a rooftop terrace.  Controlled input-output  Territory improvement  Pedestrian tracks  Parking  Lighting  Solar power ( Solar panel ).  Tank 2 tons for water and tank 0.5 tons for hot water on the roof. Cost of the facility: Apartment 1 + 1 ( 53 m2 ) – from 75 000 £  Payment Plan: 30% - Initial installment  70% - Interest-free installment for 12 months Completion of construction – May 2023. Call now!
Residential complex Spacious apartments in a gated residence, 600 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Spacious apartments in a gated residence, 600 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€649,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer modern and comfortable apartments and penthouses with different layouts. The flats offer a view of the sea. The penthouses have roof-top terraces and private swimming pools. The residence features a gym, a swimming pool, a covered parking. Completion — January, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house High ceilings (more than 3 meters) Underfloor heating Air conditioning Parquet floors Marble floors in the bathrooms Security entrance doors Video intercom High-quality sanitary ware by famous European brands Aluminium windows Premium kitchen cabinetry and wardrobes by European manufacturers Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located a few minutes walk from all necessary infrastructure. Sandy beach - 600 meters 5-star hotel - 2 minutes Shopping mall - 5 minutes
Residential complex Modern apartments in a residential complex near the sea in Limassol, Cyprus
Residential complex Modern apartments in a residential complex near the sea in Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€1,32M
Agency: TRANIO
A stunning state-of-the-art high-rise tower includes an exclusive penthouse with a private rooftop swimming pool, as well as 38 luxurious 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with spacious interiors and covered verandas so residents can enjoy the cool sea breeze and invigorating year-round Mediterranean sunshine. All apartments boast premium finishes and high-end features, designed with resident comfort and exceptional island living in mind, accommodating to every possible everyday need for families, couples or individuals. Residents will also enjoy an opulent lobby and lounge area, indulgent resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, fully equipped members only gym and a safely gated playground for children. Location and nearby infrastructure Just 300 metres from pristine coastlines and conveniently surrounded by all essential amenities.
Realting.com
Go