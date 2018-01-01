Premium residence with a swimming pool, Germasogeia, Cyprus

The new apartment complex “ Salsa ” is being built in Alsanzhak near the main road. The complex has a favorable location 1.5 km from Mare Monte Public Beach and Merit Hotel and Casino Network, within walking distance of the ILELİ supermarket, Iktisat Bank and a number of restaurants, markets, pharmacies and shops.
The complex includes 3 double-decker blocks, which house 42 apartments with gardens and rooftop terraces, a 17x7 m pool, and decorative pools.
Technical characteristics of the apartment:
Quality materials, TSE certificate
The warranty period for construction work is 1 year, the warranty period of the main load-bearing system is 5 years
Reinforced concrete and frame structure
Brick outer and inner walls ( 25 cm thick ).
Heat and waterproofing of roofs
Balcony doors and windows with double glazing, white PVC joinery.
All steps of the stairs are made of natural beige marble.
Aluminum stairwells and balcony railings.
Ceramic tile on the floors
plastered and painted white walls and ceilings
Kitchen cabinets are coated with profiled coating or MDF. ( Buyer can choose )
The kitchen countertop is coated with laminate.
Stainless steel kitchen sink.
Metal front door
American Press Doors
Mailboxes at the entrance gate.
Affiliate cabinets ( buyer can choose )
Television and telephone in all rooms.
The apartments on the ground floor will have a garden, and the apartments on the second floor will have a rooftop terrace.
Controlled input-output
Territory improvement
Pedestrian tracks
Parking
Lighting
Solar power ( Solar panel ).
Tank 2 tons for water and tank 0.5 tons for hot water on the roof.
Cost of the facility:
Apartment 1 + 1 ( 53 m2 ) – from 75 000 £
Payment Plan:
30% - Initial installment
70% - Interest-free installment for 12 months
Completion of construction – May 2023.
We offer modern and comfortable apartments and penthouses with different layouts. The flats offer a view of the sea.
The penthouses have roof-top terraces and private swimming pools.
The residence features a gym, a swimming pool, a covered parking.
Completion — January, 2023.
Facilities and equipment in the house
High ceilings (more than 3 meters)
Underfloor heating
Air conditioning
Parquet floors
Marble floors in the bathrooms
Security entrance doors
Video intercom
High-quality sanitary ware by famous European brands
Aluminium windows
Premium kitchen cabinetry and wardrobes by European manufacturers
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located a few minutes walk from all necessary infrastructure.
Sandy beach - 600 meters
5-star hotel - 2 minutes
Shopping mall - 5 minutes
A stunning state-of-the-art high-rise tower includes an exclusive penthouse with a private rooftop swimming pool, as well as 38 luxurious 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with spacious interiors and covered verandas so residents can enjoy the cool sea breeze and invigorating year-round Mediterranean sunshine. All apartments boast premium finishes and high-end features, designed with resident comfort and exceptional island living in mind, accommodating to every possible everyday need for families, couples or individuals. Residents will also enjoy an opulent lobby and lounge area, indulgent resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, fully equipped members only gym and a safely gated playground for children.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Just 300 metres from pristine coastlines and conveniently surrounded by all essential amenities.