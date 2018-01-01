Complex of luxury villas at 900 meters from the beach, Protaras, Cyprus

The residence features a landscaped garden, a kids' playground, an underground parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
LED lighting
Security door
Solar water heaters
Underfloor heating
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located 100 meters from the sea and 2 km from Aphrodite Beach.
We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
The residence features a large parking, gyms, spa areas, saunas and steam rooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, lounge areas, restaurants and shops, landscaped gardens and kids; playgrounds. There is also a business center with 52 offices.
Completion - March, 2025.
Payment
40% - contract signing
30% - till June, 2023
20% - till May, 2024
10% - upon completion
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious beachfront area, near the center of Limassol.
Paphos International Airport - 65 km
Larnaca International Airport - 65 km