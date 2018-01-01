  1. Realting.com
Complex of luxury villas at 900 meters from the beach, Protaras, Cyprus

Paralimni, Cyprus
from
€479,000
;
10
About the complex

We offer modern and stylish villas with swimming pools.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a sought-after area.

  • Port - 900 meters
  • Beach - 900 meters
  • Airport - 63 km
  • Supermarket - 400 meters
  • Restaurant - 400 meters
Paralimni, Cyprus

