New low-rise residence in Paralimni, Cyprus

Germasogeia, Cyprus

from €1,60M

Ready-to-live-in apartments for sale in a new residential complex, in the heart of the famous 17-kilometer promenade of Limassol. The terraces offer the best views of the Mediterranean Sea and Limassol. Blocks A and B have already been built in 2021, block C is planned to be finished in 2022. Premium internal infrastructure only for residents and their guests creates a unique atmosphere of the complex and provides a high standard of living and comfort: Concierge service 24/7 Security Service Designer lobby with soft waiting area Fitness room with panoramic sea views and Technogym equipment Massage rooms Spacious wellness with sauna and hammam Indoor and outdoor pools and areas for sunbathing and relaxation all year round Lounge area and restaurant with panoramic sea views Underground parking Professional management company Shopping gallery Le Plaza Del Mar on the ground floor of the complex Features of the flats Apartment B1402 with parking place R51 - living/dining room with kitchen, 2 bedrooms, office, 2 bathrooms, terrace. Located on the 14th floor. There are only 4 apartments on the floor. Facilities and equipment in the house High end modern engineering and finishes The building is certified - Energy Performance Certificate Class A KONE high speed elevators Air Conditioning VRV Daikin Rehau underfloor heating Creston smart home system Texecom burglar alarm with motion sensors Video intercom Comelit Construction: monolithic reinforced concrete structures External walls - heat-insulating brick Marble window sills Improved noise and heat insulation Terraces - ceramic tiles and marble Sound-absorbing panels in public spaces on each floor Windows – Aluminum Lift&Slide windows with double glazing Floors - high-quality heated porcelain tiles, in the bedrooms - parquet Fully equipped kitchen with island - Arclinea (Italy) Kitchen equipment – ​​Miele, Bosch Sink - Franke (Switzerland) stainless steel in the kitchen Plumbing – Duravit Faucets – Hansgrohe Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located on the first line 100 meters from the sea. A very calm, safe and green area of the city with developed infrastructure and convenient access to the highway.