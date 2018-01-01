New low-rise residence in Paralimni, Cyprus

Ready-to-live-in apartments for sale in a new residential complex, in the heart of the famous 17-kilometer promenade of Limassol. The terraces offer the best views of the Mediterranean Sea and Limassol. Blocks A and B have already been built in 2021, block C is planned to be finished in 2022. Premium internal infrastructure only for residents and their guests creates a unique atmosphere of the complex and provides a high standard of living and comfort:
Concierge service 24/7
Security Service
Designer lobby with soft waiting area
Fitness room with panoramic sea views and Technogym equipment
Massage rooms
Spacious wellness with sauna and hammam
Indoor and outdoor pools and areas for sunbathing and relaxation all year round
Lounge area and restaurant with panoramic sea views
Underground parking
Professional management company
Shopping gallery Le Plaza Del Mar on the ground floor of the complex
Features of the flats
Apartment B1402 with parking place R51 - living/dining room with kitchen, 2 bedrooms, office, 2 bathrooms, terrace. Located on the 14th floor. There are only 4 apartments on the floor.
Facilities and equipment in the house
High end modern engineering and finishes
The building is certified - Energy Performance Certificate Class A
KONE high speed elevators
Air Conditioning VRV Daikin
Rehau underfloor heating
Creston smart home system
Texecom burglar alarm with motion sensors
Video intercom Comelit
Construction: monolithic reinforced concrete structures
External walls - heat-insulating brick
Marble window sills
Improved noise and heat insulation
Terraces - ceramic tiles and marble
Sound-absorbing panels in public spaces on each floor
Windows – Aluminum Lift&Slide windows with double glazing
Floors - high-quality heated porcelain tiles, in the bedrooms - parquet
Fully equipped kitchen with island - Arclinea (Italy)
Kitchen equipment – Miele, Bosch
Sink - Franke (Switzerland) stainless steel in the kitchen
Plumbing – Duravit
Faucets – Hansgrohe
Location and nearby infrastructure
The complex is located on the first line 100 meters from the sea. A very calm, safe and green area of the city with developed infrastructure and convenient access to the highway.
