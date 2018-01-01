Beachfront complex of villas and apartments, Paphos, Cyprus

We offer villas with a panoramic view of the sea, the mountains and the surroundings.
It's possible to build a swimming pool for each house.
The residence features large landscaped green areas.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet residential area, 3 minutes away from an international school and 10 minutes from Paphos Harbour.
City center - 5 km
Beach - 4 km
Airport - 15 km
Restaurant - 500 meters
Supermarket - 300 meters
School - 1.5 km
Golf course - 3 km
Mew marina - 7 km
We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
The penthouse has a roof-top garden.
The residence features a direct access to the beach and a panoramic sea view.
Completion - December, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Video intercom
Pre-installation for air conditioning
Double glazing
Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located within walking distance of the sea.
Larnaca marina - 5 minutes drive
Schools and colleges - 5 minutes drive
Supermarkets - 5 minutes drive
Larnaca Airport - 5 minutes drive
We offer spacious and modern apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
The penthouses have roof-top gardens and panoramic views.
Completion - autumn of 2025.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet and prestigious area, less than 3 km Blue-Flag beaches, near a school and a highway, within walking distance of a supermarket and a shopping mall.