  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Luxury residence close to beaches, Peyia, Cyprus

Luxury residence close to beaches, Peyia, Cyprus

Peyia, Cyprus
from
€706,000
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer villas with infinity pools and panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Tile flooring
  • Laminated flooring
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Alarm
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the famous Blue-Flag beaches of Coral Bay and picturesque Akamas Nature Reserve.

  • Polis - 35 minutes
  • Limassol - 40 minutes
  • Peyia - 2 minutes
  • Coral Bay - 5 minutes
  • Tombs of the Kings - 10 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 12 minutes
  • Marina - 13 minutes
  • Center of Paphos - 15 minutes
  • Hospital - 18 minutes
  • International school - 20 minutes
  • Highway - 18 minutes
  • International airport - 25 minutes
  • Golf club - 30 minutes
New building location
Peyia, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Gated complex of villas close to beaches, Larnaca, Cyprus
Meneou, Cyprus
from
€667,590
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a restaurant, Kato, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€549,000
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, 350 meters from the beach, Limassol, Cyprus
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
€1,46M
Residential complex Serviced apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a garden, in the center of Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
from
€400,000
Residential complex Exclusive beachfront complex of villas close to Akamas Nature Reserve and sandy beaches, Peyia, Cyprus
Peyia, Cyprus
from
€728,000
You are viewing
Luxury residence close to beaches, Peyia, Cyprus
Peyia, Cyprus
from
€706,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Complex of modern villas close to a golf course, Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Complex of modern villas close to a golf course, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€456,750
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with a panoramic view of the sea, the mountains and the surroundings. It's possible to build a swimming pool and a roof-top garden for each house. Completion - May, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet residential area, 3 minutes away from an international school and 10 minutes from Paphos Harbour. City center - 5 km Beach - 4 km Airport - 15 km Restaurant - 500 meters Supermarket - 300 meters School - 1.5 km Golf course - 3 km Mew marina - 7 km
Residential complex Guarded complex of premium villas close to Akamas Nature Reserve, Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Guarded complex of premium villas close to Akamas Nature Reserve, Paphos, Cyprus
Androlikou, Cyprus
from
€3,00M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer secluded villas with terraces, parking spaces and swimming pools. Some villas are fully furnished. Facilities and equipment in the house Some villas are equipped with an elevator. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the most picturesque part of the island, at 800 meters from a 5-star hotel.
Residential complex New complex of villa with swimming pools at 900 meters from the beach, Chloraka, Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex New complex of villa with swimming pools at 900 meters from the beach, Chloraka, Paphos, Cyprus
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
€560,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with swimming pools 7 x 3 m, gardens, roof-top terraces, parking spaces. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Beach - 900 meters School - 1 km Paphos Airport - 10 km Paphos Harbour - 4 km Coral Bay - 8 km
Realting.com
Go