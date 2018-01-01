Luxury residence close to beaches, Peyia, Cyprus

We offer villas with a panoramic view of the sea, the mountains and the surroundings.
It's possible to build a swimming pool and a roof-top garden for each house.
Completion - May, 2024.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet residential area, 3 minutes away from an international school and 10 minutes from Paphos Harbour.
City center - 5 km
Beach - 4 km
Airport - 15 km
Restaurant - 500 meters
Supermarket - 300 meters
School - 1.5 km
Golf course - 3 km
Mew marina - 7 km
We offer secluded villas with terraces, parking spaces and swimming pools.
Some villas are fully furnished.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Some villas are equipped with an elevator.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the most picturesque part of the island, at 800 meters from a 5-star hotel.
We offer villas with swimming pools 7 x 3 m, gardens, roof-top terraces, parking spaces.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Beach - 900 meters
School - 1 km
Paphos Airport - 10 km
Paphos Harbour - 4 km
Coral Bay - 8 km