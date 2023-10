We offer spacious apartments with private infinity pools and hydromassage, a panoramic view of the marina and the port.

The residence features a gym, a parking, concierge service.

High ceiling in the living room

Italian kitchen

Floor-to-ceiling windows

Decorative fireplace

Underfloor heating provision

"Smart Home" system

Air conditioning

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near the new marina of Larnaca, the city center, restaurants, shops, entertainment and Blue-Flag beaches.