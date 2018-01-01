  1. Realting.com
Villas with swimming pools in a residence with a green area, Paphos, Cyprus

Pafos, Cyprus
from
€1,20M
About the complex

We offer villas with swimming pools, parking spaces, terraces and barbecue areas.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located nex to Cap St. Georges Hotel and Resort.

