Luxury complex of villas with swimming pools near the beach, Paphos, Cyprus

We offer apartments with spacious verandas, private gardens and parking spaces.
The residence includes 8 two-bedroom apartments and 3 three-bedroom apartments.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located on the outskirts of Nicosia, close to other cities,and near all necessary infrastructure.
We offer villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views.
Completion - May, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Pre-installation for central heating and air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a residential area, 10 minutes drive from the center of Paphos, a beach, a golf course and an international school.
City center - 11 km
Beach - 7 km
Airport - 14 km
Restaurant - 500 meters
Supermarket - 1 km
School - 3 km
Golf course - 3 km
We offer quality villas with a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains, parking spaces, gardens, swimming pools 3 x 6 m.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Double glazing
Pre-installation for air conditioning
Fitted wardrobes
Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet area, just 3 minutes from the sandy beaches of Coral Bay, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure.
School - 2 km
Beach - 1 km
Shops - 1 km
Bars and restaurants - 1 km
Paphos - 10 km
Peyia - 2 km
Coral Bay - 1 km
Golf course - 5 km
Marina - 2 km
Paphos Airport - 20 km
Larnaca Airport - 150 km