  2. Cyprus
  Luxury complex of villas with swimming pools near the beach, Paphos, Cyprus

Luxury complex of villas with swimming pools near the beach, Paphos, Cyprus

Pafos, Cyprus
€950,000
About the complex

We offer spacious villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the Akamas National Park and all necessary infrastructure.

  • Beach - 1 minute
  • Restaurant and bars - 2 minutes
  • Paphos Airport - 35 minutes
Pafos, Cyprus

