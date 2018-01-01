New residence near the beach, Parekklisia, Cyprus

We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Kitchen appliances
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Intercom
Solar water heaters
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious area, close to the new marina, a highway, and the center of Limassol.
We offer luxury villas with private gardens and roof-top terraces.
It's possible to build a swimming pool for each villa.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet and green area.
Highway - 2 minutes
Beach - 3 minutes
Hotels - 3 minutes
We offer apartments with parking spaces.
The residence has a roof-top garden.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Kitchen cabinetry
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Intercom
Pre-installation for alarm
Solar water heaters
Security door
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near all necessary infrastructure, 10 minutes drive from the beach and 15 minutes away from the city center ad Limassol Marina.