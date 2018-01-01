Modern residence with a garden near the port and the water park, Limassol, Cyprus

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

The residence features a garden and a parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Tile flooring
  • Aluminium windows
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Main road - 200 meters
  • Shopping mall - 550 meters
  • Supermarket - 400 meters
  • School - 850 meters
  • Port - 1.3 km
  • Marina - 3.5 km
  • Water park - 2.2 km
  • Golf course - 2.4 km
  • Paphos International Airport - 45 km
  • Larnaca International Airport - 60 km
  • Nicosia - 60 km
