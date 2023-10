Ayia Marina, Cyprus

from €80,242

75–110 m² 2

Completion date: 2025

ID: CP-653 LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Nicosia – Distance to the sea -25 min – Distance to the Lefkoşa – 8 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 2+1 - 75 m2 - 85 m2 3+1 - 110 m2 - 115 m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: October 2025 FACILITIES: GARDEN CAR PARK Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour! About Cyprus/ Discover lucrative real estate investment opportunities in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus! With its rich historical heritage and cultural diversity, the city emerges as an enticing destination for astute investors. Acquire a luxurious apartment or a contemporary villa situated in prime locations, including bustling commercial and entertainment hubs. Capitalize on the flourishing real estate market and attractive government incentives designed to attract foreign investment. Seize the moment to relish the contemporary lifestyle while reaping substantial returns on your investment. Embark on a path to real estate prosperity in Nicosia today!