Low-rise residence with a parking close to beaches, Deryneia, Cyprus

About the complex

We offer apartments with parking spaces.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near all necessary infrastructure and just a few minutes from Paralimni.

  • Airport - 38 km
  • Beach - 4 km
  • Shops - 400 meters
Indulge in a life of luxury in the heart of bustling Limassol with this exquisite beachfront development located in the coveted Amathunda area. Revel in the convenience of direct beach access and admire stunning sea views from the comfort of your own home. Carefully crafted to perfection, each unit features a unique and distinct design with upscale finishes, providing unparalleled comfort and convenience to its residents. The spacious balconies offer the perfect setting for entertaining guests or simply relaxing and taking in the breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. Purchasing a property in this esteemed development offers a prime opportunity for real estate investing in Limassol. The consistent rise in property prices over the years make it a highly attractive location for long-term investment. Anticipated delivery for this development is set for September 2023. Additionally, the complex offers five-bedroom apartments for sale, covering 367 sq.m. at a cost of €12,000,000. Please note that VAT is not included in the price.
We offer beautiful and high-quality villas. The residence features a large landscaped garden. Facilities and equipment in the house Granite countertops Marble staircases Solar panels Central heating provision Air conditioning provision Automatic irrigation system Double-glazed windows Electric shutters Mosquito nets Security door Intercom Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the outskirts of Paphos, just a few minutes drive from the city, 2 km from a highway.
We offer premium apartments: 2 three-level penthouses with roof-top gardens, parking spaces, panoramic views of the city, the sea and the mountains. 2 duplex apartments with parking spaces, private gardens and swimming pools. Completion - summer of 2024. Features of the flats Penthouse First level: a master bedroom with a private bathroom, two more bedrooms with a shared bathroom. Second level: a living room, a kitchen, a guest toilet. Third level: a roof-top terrace. Apartment First level: a master bedroom with a private bathroom, two more bedrooms with a shared bathroom. Second level: a living room, a kitchen, a guest toilet. Facilities and equipment in the house Solar panels Aluminium double-glazed windows "Smart home" system Video intercom Laminated flooring in the bedrooms Kitchen cabinetry Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near the main street and the coast.
