Low-rise residence with a parking close to beaches, Deryneia, Cyprus

Indulge in a life of luxury in the heart of bustling Limassol with this exquisite beachfront development located in the coveted Amathunda area. Revel in the convenience of direct beach access and admire stunning sea views from the comfort of your own home. Carefully crafted to perfection, each unit features a unique and distinct design with upscale finishes, providing unparalleled comfort and convenience to its residents. The spacious balconies offer the perfect setting for entertaining guests or simply relaxing and taking in the breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea.
Purchasing a property in this esteemed development offers a prime opportunity for real estate investing in Limassol. The consistent rise in property prices over the years make it a highly attractive location for long-term investment.
Anticipated delivery for this development is set for September 2023.
Additionally, the complex offers five-bedroom apartments for sale, covering 367 sq.m. at a cost of €12,000,000.
Please note that VAT is not included in the price.
We offer beautiful and high-quality villas.
The residence features a large landscaped garden.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Granite countertops
Marble staircases
Solar panels
Central heating provision
Air conditioning provision
Automatic irrigation system
Double-glazed windows
Electric shutters
Mosquito nets
Security door
Intercom
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located on the outskirts of Paphos, just a few minutes drive from the city, 2 km from a highway.
We offer premium apartments:
2 three-level penthouses with roof-top gardens, parking spaces, panoramic views of the city, the sea and the mountains.
2 duplex apartments with parking spaces, private gardens and swimming pools.
Completion - summer of 2024.
Features of the flats
Penthouse
First level: a master bedroom with a private bathroom, two more bedrooms with a shared bathroom.
Second level: a living room, a kitchen, a guest toilet.
Third level: a roof-top terrace.
Apartment
First level: a master bedroom with a private bathroom, two more bedrooms with a shared bathroom.
Second level: a living room, a kitchen, a guest toilet.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Solar panels
Aluminium double-glazed windows
"Smart home" system
Video intercom
Laminated flooring in the bedrooms
Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near the main street and the coast.