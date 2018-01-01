Complex of villas in a prestigious area, 300 meters from the seam Paphos, Cyprus

We offer apartments and penthouses with balconies and a view of the city.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Tile flooring
Laminated flooring
Aluminous double-glazed windows and doors
Kitchen cabinetry
Pre-installation for air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet and prestigious area, in close proximity to all necessary infrastructure, including schools, supermarkets, banks, cafes, restaurants, and shopping centers.
We offer a villa with a swimming pool and a barbecue area.
Plot area - 450 m2.
Features of the flats
Double-glazed aluminium windows
Heigh ceilings
Air-conditioning in the living area and master bedroom
Quality sanitary ware
Video surveillance
Alarm
Sound system
Underfloor heating
Automated irrigation system
Location and nearby infrastructure
Tombs of the Kings - 6 km
Medieval castle - 8 km
Harbour - 8 km
Archeological park - 8 km
Aquapark - 10 km
Golf club - 10 km
The two-building complex near the business centre of Limassol. With a unique design and convenient location, with access to the main roads and within walking distance to schools, shops and the beach.
The project features spacious terraces and balconies in each apartment, as well as one rooftop terrace.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Agios Athanasios is a municipality in the Limassol area, located north-east of Limassol city itself, in a small valley with hills.
Distance from the complex:
Schools, shops - 100m.
Beach - 500 m.