  3. Complex of villas in a prestigious area, 300 meters from the seam Paphos, Cyprus

Pafos, Cyprus
from
€850,000
;
6
About the complex

We offer villas with swimming pools.

Plot areas - from 275 m2 to 374 m2.

Features of the flats
  • Double glazing
  • High ceilings
  • Quality sanitary ware
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located along the Lighthouse Beach, in close proximity to all necessary infrastructure.

  • City center - 5 km
  • Sea - 300 meters
Pafos, Cyprus

Complex of villas in a prestigious area, 300 meters from the seam Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€850,000
