  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. New residence near the beach and the marina, Larnaca, Cyprus

New residence near the beach and the marina, Larnaca, Cyprus

Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€287,500
;
6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 1 km from a shopping mall and near highways.

  • Beach - 10 minutes
  • Marina - 10 minutes
  • Airport - 12 minutes
New building location
Larnaca, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Modern apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-405 | Taysmond real estate agency in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
from
€305,000
Residential complex Apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Paphos, ID-452 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from
€649,000
Residence 360 Nicosia
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Residential complex New gated residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Geroskipou, Cyprus
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
€285,000
Residential complex Luxury beachfront villas with swimming pools and roof-top gardens, Kissonerga, Cyprus
Empa, Cyprus
from
€1,75M
You are viewing
New residence near the beach and the marina, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€287,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a residence with swimming pools, Larnaca, Cyprus
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a residence with swimming pools, Larnaca, Cyprus
Pyla, Cyprus
from
€500,092
Agency: TRANIO
We offer sea view apartments with parking spaces. The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a gym, a roof-top garden, a bar, a laundry, a kids' playground. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the main tourist area of Larnaca. Beach - 20 minutes Marina - 10 minutes Airport - 15 minutes Hospital - 15 minutes
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools near the beach, Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools near the beach, Paphos, Cyprus
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
from
€305,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features large swimming pools and landscaped green areas. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the outskirts of Paphos, within walking distance of the beach, near all necessary infrastructure, schools, medical centers, golf courses, a few minutes drive from the international airport. Beach - 1 minute Highway - 3 minutes Golf courses - 8 minutes International airport - 10 minutes Harbour and promenade - 18 minutes Center of the city of Paphos - 20 minutes
Residential complex Duplex apartments at 30 meters from the beach and near the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Duplex apartments at 30 meters from the beach and near the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€1,47M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious duplex apartments with a view of the sea. The residence features a roof-top garden of 50 m2, a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view. Completion - December, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of the tourist area, only a few minutes walk from the picturesque Pafos Harbour and the medieval castle. City center - 2,5 km Beach - 30 meters Airport - 15 km Restaurant - 50 meters Supermarket - 50 meters School - 1 km Golf course - 4 km Mew marina - 10 km
Realting.com
Go