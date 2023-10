We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city and the lake, parking spaces and storerooms.

The apartments on the top floor have roof-top gardens.

Tile flooring

Aluminium double-glazed windows

Kitchen cabinetry

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on a hill, near the main highway, 1 km from a school and a hospital, 5 minutes drive from the international airport, 50 meters from all necessary infrastructure (cinema, bars and restaurants, bakeries and supermarkets).