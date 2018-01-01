Gated sea view residence with a swimming pool, Konia, Cyprus

We offer modern spacious villas with infinity pools, panoramic views of the sea and the mountains, terraces and barbecue areas, large landscaped cascading gardens.
The gated residence features video surveillance, a kids' playground, a walking alley, a green area.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near the riverside nature park, 5 minutes drive from the best sandy beaches of Paphos, 15 minutes from the city of Paphos and 30 minutes from the international airport.
We offer new apartments with parking spaces, storerooms, a picturesque view of the city.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Pre-installation for air conditioning
Central satellite antenna
The property is located in the city center, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure.
Promenade and beach - 10 minutes walk
Park and salt lake - 15 minutes walk
International airport and highways - 5 minutes drive
TAUNHAUSES 3 + 1 IN YENI BOGAZICI FOR 250,000 £
🏗 The construction of a new cozy complex in Yeni Bogazici begins, 10 km from Famagusta. This is an ideal residential complex in the most peaceful and favorite place of the island.
🏡 The complex is waiting for its new owners with 18 townhouses and 2 fully separate villas with private pools.
INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX:
▫ ║ Shared pool 7x31 m
TAUNHAUS WITH 3 SPALKS
Area: 170 m2 + terrace 40 m2
Ground floor:
🔘 Lobby
🔘 Wardrobe
🔘 Toilet
🔘 Kitchen
🔘 Living room
🔘 Dining room
🔘 BBQ Area
Second floor:
🔘 3 bedrooms
🔘 Home bedroom with private bathroom and dressing room
🔘 Home - Fireplace and bath ( optional )
🔘 Shared Toilet Bathroom
COST: 250,000 £
PAYMENT PLAN:
30% down payment
70% Before receiving keys
DATE OF CONSTRUCTION:
November 2022 – May 2024.