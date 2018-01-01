  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Gated sea view residence with a swimming pool, Konia, Cyprus

Gated sea view residence with a swimming pool, Konia, Cyprus

Pafos, Cyprus
from
€270,000
;
5
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with sea views.

The residence features a swimming pool and a covered parking.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart home" system
  • Air conditioning
  • Video intercom
  • Aluminium windows
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to a highway and the center of Paphos.

  • Beach - 7 km
  • Airport - 7 km
  • School - 7 minutes
  • City center - 3 km
New building location
Pafos, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool at 900 meters from beaches, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€640,000
Residential complex Premium villa with a swimming pool, a garden and a panoramic view, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€2,90M
Residential complex New residential complex of villas on the seafront in Pervolia, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€568,421
Residential complex New beachfront residence with well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€1,80M
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Polis, Cyprus
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
from
€494,000
You are viewing
Gated sea view residence with a swimming pool, Konia, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€270,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views, Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views, Paphos, Cyprus
Peyia, Cyprus
from
€1,50M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer modern spacious villas with infinity pools, panoramic views of the sea and the mountains, terraces and barbecue areas, large landscaped cascading gardens. The gated residence features video surveillance, a kids' playground, a walking alley, a green area. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near the riverside nature park, 5 minutes drive from the best sandy beaches of Paphos, 15 minutes from the city of Paphos and 30 minutes from the international airport.
Residential complex Modern residence in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus
Residential complex Modern residence in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€262,500
Agency: TRANIO
We offer new apartments with parking spaces, storerooms, a picturesque view of the city. Facilities and equipment in the house Aluminium double-glazed windows Pre-installation for air conditioning Central satellite antenna Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the city center, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure. Promenade and beach - 10 minutes walk Park and salt lake - 15 minutes walk International airport and highways - 5 minutes drive
Residential complex Yeni Bogazici
Residential complex Yeni Bogazici
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
€250,000
TAUNHAUSES 3 + 1 IN YENI BOGAZICI FOR 250,000 £ 🏗 The construction of a new cozy complex in Yeni Bogazici begins, 10 km from Famagusta. This is an ideal residential complex in the most peaceful and favorite place of the island. 🏡 The complex is waiting for its new owners with 18 townhouses and 2 fully separate villas with private pools.    INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX:  ▫ ║ Shared pool 7x31 m  ▫ 不Tennis court  ▫ 武kdetskad  ▫ 武Zon for relaxation    TAUNHAUS WITH 3 SPALKS   Area: 170 m2 + terrace 40 m2    Ground floor:  🔘 Lobby  🔘 Wardrobe  🔘 Toilet  🔘 Kitchen  🔘 Living room  🔘 Dining room  🔘 BBQ Area    Second floor:  🔘 3 bedrooms  🔘 Home bedroom with private bathroom and dressing room  🔘 Home - Fireplace and bath ( optional )  🔘 Shared Toilet Bathroom    COST: 250,000 £  PAYMENT PLAN: 30% down payment  70% Before receiving keys    DATE OF CONSTRUCTION: November 2022 – May 2024.
Realting.com
Go