  2. Cyprus
  Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach and the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyprus

Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach and the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyprus

Empa, Cyprus
from
€808,500
;
5
About the complex

We offer two-storey villa with infinity pools and panoramic views of the sea and the mountains.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Pre-installation for central heating and air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious area, 9 minutes from the center of Paphos, a beach and a golf course.

  • City center - 1 km
  • Beach - 5 km
  • Airport - 15 km
  • Restaurant - 2 km
  • Supermarket - 5 km
  • School - 7 km
  • Golf course - 10 km
Empa, Cyprus

