Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach and the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyprus

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city.
The residence features a parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
LED lighting
Security door
Solar water heaters
Underfloor heating
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to schools and beaches, 3 km from Dasoudi Beach.
We offer new villas and townhouses with gardens.
Some houses have private swimming pools.
The residence features a communal swimming pool.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Designer kitchens
Marble stairs
Solar water heaters
Underfloor heating
Air conditioning
Automatic irrigation system
Double glazing
Mosquito nets
Video intercom
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to sandy beaches and all necessary infrastructure, a few minutes drive from the center of Limassol and private schools.