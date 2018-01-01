  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. New residence with a swimming pool and a roof-top garden, Ayios Athanasios, Cyprus

New residence with a swimming pool and a roof-top garden, Ayios Athanasios, Cyprus

Limassol, Cyprus
from
€370,000
;
6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features a view of the sea, a swimming pool, a roof-top garden, a parking.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the main street of Ayios Athanasios.

New building location
Limassol, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New gated residence close to the beach, in the center of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€405,000
Residential complex Villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Tala, Cyprus
Empa, Cyprus
from
€880,000
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools and a view of the sea, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
from
€1,00M
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool near the beach, in the center of the tourist area of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€349,000
Apart - hotel Eva
Kalo Chorio Larnakas, Cyprus
from
€430,000
You are viewing
New residence with a swimming pool and a roof-top garden, Ayios Athanasios, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€370,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Residence with a parking in a prestigious area, Larnaca, Cyprus
Residential complex Residence with a parking in a prestigious area, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€250,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms. The residence features a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious area on Mackenzy Hill, just a few meters from the coast.
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Peyia, Cyprus
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Peyia, Cyprus
Peyia, Cyprus
from
€500,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with a panoramic sea view and swimming pools, parking spaces. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Underfloor heating Alarm Aluminium windows Tile flooring Laminated flooring in the bedrooms Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area, close to Pikni forest and all necessary infrastructure. Blue-Flag beach - 5.4 km (10 minutes) Paphos airport - 32 km (45 minutes) Shopping mall - 16 km (25 minutes) Paphos harbour - 17 km (27 minutes) Restaurants and hotels - 4.9 km (9 minutes) Limassol Highway - 17 km (28 minutes) Private school - 7.4 km (12 minutes)
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to beaches and the city center, Limassol, Cyprus
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to beaches and the city center, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€2,74M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer modern villas and townhouses with a panoramic view of the sea, the marina, the mountains, the city and the surroundings. The villas have private swimming pools. The residence features a parking, a green area, a kids' playground and a sports ground, a communal infinity pool. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious residential area on the outskirts of Limassol, just a few minutes away from five-star hotels and the city center. Bakery - 3.4 km Supermarket - 2 km Private English School - 11.4 km Sports center - 450 meters Sandy beaches - 1.5 km Cafes and bars - 1.5 km Marina - 3.7 km Paphos Airport - 65 km Larnaca Airport - 62 km
Realting.com
Go