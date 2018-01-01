New residence with a swimming pool and a roof-top garden, Ayios Athanasios, Cyprus

We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
The residence features a parking.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious area on Mackenzy Hill, just a few meters from the coast.
We offer villas with a panoramic sea view and swimming pools, parking spaces.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Underfloor heating
Alarm
Aluminium windows
Tile flooring
Laminated flooring in the bedrooms
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet area, close to Pikni forest and all necessary infrastructure.
Blue-Flag beach - 5.4 km (10 minutes)
Paphos airport - 32 km (45 minutes)
Shopping mall - 16 km (25 minutes)
Paphos harbour - 17 km (27 minutes)
Restaurants and hotels - 4.9 km (9 minutes)
Limassol Highway - 17 km (28 minutes)
Private school - 7.4 km (12 minutes)
We offer modern villas and townhouses with a panoramic view of the sea, the marina, the mountains, the city and the surroundings.
The villas have private swimming pools.
The residence features a parking, a green area, a kids' playground and a sports ground, a communal infinity pool.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2023.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious residential area on the outskirts of Limassol, just a few minutes away from five-star hotels and the city center.
Bakery - 3.4 km
Supermarket - 2 km
Private English School - 11.4 km
Sports center - 450 meters
Sandy beaches - 1.5 km
Cafes and bars - 1.5 km
Marina - 3.7 km
Paphos Airport - 65 km
Larnaca Airport - 62 km