Modern residence close to the center of Paphos, Konia, Cyprus

We offer a multi-use project, includes one-bedroom apartments and commercial premises.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near the sea, the port and the marina, beaches and the center od Larnaca.
We offer villas with private gardens and garages.
The residence features a park, a swimming pool of 200 m2, and a kids' pool.
Completion - 2026.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Bakery - 500 meters
Supermarket - 500 meters
Beach - 500 meters
Medical center - 500 meters
Pharmacy - 500 meters
Restaurant - 500 meters
We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
The penthouse has a roof-top garden.
The residence features a direct access to the beach and a panoramic sea view.
Completion - February, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Video intercom
Pre-installation for air conditioning
Double glazing
Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located within walking distance of the sea.
Larnaca marina - 5 minutes drive
Schools and colleges - 5 minutes drive
Supermarkets - 5 minutes drive
Larnaca Airport - 5 minutes drive