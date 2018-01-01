  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Modern residence with a swimming pool and a gym in the center of Paphos, Cyprus

Modern residence with a swimming pool and a gym in the center of Paphos, Cyprus

Pafos, Cyprus
from
€467,000
;
7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features a gym, a sauna and a massage room, a roof-top garden and a swimming pool.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a residential area in the city center.

  • Supermarket - 200 meters
  • Beach - 2.5 km
  • Airport - 17 km
New building location
Pafos, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apart - hotel Eva
Kalo Chorio Larnakas, Cyprus
from
€430,000
Residential complex New luxury residence with a parking near the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€390,000
Residential complex Luxury villas with swimming pools close to the sea, in the picturesque town of Kalavassos, Cyprus
Kalavasos, Cyprus
from
€452,025
Residential complex New gated residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Geroskipou, Cyprus
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
€285,000
Residential complex Modern villas with swimming pools at 300 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
€1,42M
You are viewing
Modern residence with a swimming pool and a gym in the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€467,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Gated residence at 600 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Gated residence at 600 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus
Peyia, Cyprus
from
€2,80M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains, swimming pools and landscaped gardens. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet and eco-friendly area, near Akamas Nature Reserve, 15 minutes walk away from the harbour and the beach, 3 minutes drive from the Blue-Flag beach and all necessary infrastructure. Beach - 600 meters Supermarket - 2 km Airport - 30 km
Residential complex High-rise beachfront residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Limassol, Cyprus
Residential complex High-rise beachfront residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€1,36M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the city. The residence features an outdoor 50-meter-long swimming pool, a lounge, a spa center with an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, a steam bath and massage rooms, an underground parking, a landscaped green area, a kids' playground, a pond and a fountain, a gym with a view of the sea, a restaurants and a cafe, around-the-clock concierge service. Location and nearby infrastructure Coast and marina - 330 meters International airport - 45 minutes Golf club - 9 minutes Sandy beach - 8 minutes Shopping mall - 8 minutes
Residential complex Gated residence with swimming pools and gardens close to the coast and the golf club, Limassol, Cyprus
Residential complex Gated residence with swimming pools and gardens close to the coast and the golf club, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€288,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a luxury spacious apartments and penthouses with balconies and picturesque views. The residence features a concierge, a club, a mini market abd a bar, terraces, walking paths, a kids' playground, two large swimming pools with jacuzzis, a kids' pool, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, a parking, tennis courts, landscaped green areas. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the outskirts of Limassol, close to all necessary infrastructure, schools, medical centers, Blue-Flag beaches, a theme park, a marina, an 18-hole golf course. Golf club - 2 minutes Marina - 10 minutes Promenade - 10 minutes Old town - 10 minutes International school - 1 minute Bus stop - 1 minute
Realting.com
Go