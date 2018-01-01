  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Complex of two townhouses with swimming pools, Paphos, Cyprus

Complex of two townhouses with swimming pools, Paphos, Cyprus

Pafos, Cyprus
from
€590,000
;
6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer luxury townhouses with private swimming pools, landscaped gardens, a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious area, near all necessary infrastructure.

  • Supermarket - 200 meters
  • Beach - 3.4 km
  • Airport - 17 km
New building location
Pafos, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Complex of luxury villas in a picturesque area, 500 meters from the sea, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€2,80M
Residential complex Residence close to beaches, in the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€195,000
Residential complex Luxury residence with picturesque views in the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€460,000
Residential complex Caesar
Tymvou, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Residential complex New residence in the center of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€350,000
You are viewing
Complex of two townhouses with swimming pools, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€590,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New low-rise residence close to the city center, Geroskipou, Cyprus
Residential complex New low-rise residence close to the city center, Geroskipou, Cyprus
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
€183,750
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces and a view of the coast. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Designer kitchen Quality sanitary ware Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a popular district, between the prestigious area of Universal in Paphos and the village of Geroskipou, near a hospital and a tourist area. City center - 2 km Airport - 20 km Restaurant - 100 meters Supermarket - 100 meters School - 400 meters Golf course - 10 km
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a view of the coast, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a view of the coast, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
from
€390,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments and penthouses with terraces and a view of the coast. The penthouses have roof-top terraces. The residence features a communal swimming pool. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious residential area, near all necessary infrastructure, 2 minutes away from a highway.
Residential complex Villas with a panoramic view close to the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyprus
Residential complex Villas with a panoramic view close to the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyprus
Empa, Cyprus
from
€724,500
Agency: TRANIO
We offer two-storey villas with parking spaces, roof-top gardens and panoramic views of the sea and the mountains. It's possible to build a swimming pool for each house. Facilities and equipment in the house Pre-installation for central heating and air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious area, 9 minutes from the center of Paphos, a beach and a golf course. City center - 1 km Beach - 5 km Airport - 15 km Restaurant - 2 km Supermarket - 5 km School - 7 km Golf course - 10 km
Realting.com
Go