Complex of two townhouses with swimming pools, Paphos, Cyprus

We offer apartments with parking spaces and a view of the coast.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Designer kitchen
Quality sanitary ware
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a popular district, between the prestigious area of Universal in Paphos and the village of Geroskipou, near a hospital and a tourist area.
City center - 2 km
Airport - 20 km
Restaurant - 100 meters
Supermarket - 100 meters
School - 400 meters
Golf course - 10 km
We offer apartments and penthouses with terraces and a view of the coast.
The penthouses have roof-top terraces.
The residence features a communal swimming pool.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious residential area, near all necessary infrastructure, 2 minutes away from a highway.
We offer two-storey villas with parking spaces, roof-top gardens and panoramic views of the sea and the mountains.
It's possible to build a swimming pool for each house.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Pre-installation for central heating and air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious area, 9 minutes from the center of Paphos, a beach and a golf course.
City center - 1 km
Beach - 5 km
Airport - 15 km
Restaurant - 2 km
Supermarket - 5 km
School - 7 km
Golf course - 10 km