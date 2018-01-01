New complex of villa with swimming pools at 900 meters from the beach, Chloraka, Paphos, Cyprus

We offer new villas and apartments with large terraces and parking spaces.
It's possible to build a swimming pool for each villa.
The residence features an underground parking.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Kitchen cabinetry and appliances
Laminated flooring in the bedrooms
Security door
Pre-installation for air conditioning and underfloor heating
LED lighting
Location and nearby infrastructure
Highway - 1.6 km
Groceries - 1.2 km
Restaurants - 1 km
Beach - 3.9 km
School - 600 meters
Kids' playground - 1 km
Pharmacy - 2.3 km
Center of Limassol - 5 km
We offer luxury villas with swimming pools, landscaped gardens, gazeboes.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Fireplace
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet and picturesque area, 15 minutes drive from the center of Limassol, near all necessary infrastructure, schools, medical centers, Blue-Flag beaches, a theme park, a marina, a golf course.
Golf club - 12 minutes
Marina of Limassol - 15 minutes
Promenade - 20 minutes
Old town of Limassol - 15 minutes
We offer apartments with sea views.
The residence features a swimming pool and a covered parking.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart home" system
Air conditioning
Video intercom
Aluminium windows
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to a highway and the center of Paphos.
Beach - 7 km
Airport - 7 km
School - 7 minutes
City center - 3 km