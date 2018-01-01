  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. New complex of villa with swimming pools at 900 meters from the beach, Chloraka, Paphos, Cyprus

New complex of villa with swimming pools at 900 meters from the beach, Chloraka, Paphos, Cyprus

Chloraka, Cyprus
from
€560,000
;
10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer villas with swimming pools 7 x 3 m, gardens, roof-top terraces, parking spaces.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Beach - 900 meters
  • School - 1 km
  • Paphos Airport - 10 km
  • Paphos Harbour - 4 km
  • Coral Bay - 8 km
New building location
Chloraka, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence near the beach and the marina, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€400,000
Residential complex Gated residence with swimming pools and gardens close to the coast and the golf club, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€288,000
Residential complex Exclusive 2 bedroom apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-470 | Taysmond Golf Resort and Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
from
€1,84M
Residential complex New residence in a prestigious area of Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€385,000
Apartment building Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Nicosia
Ayia Marina, Cyprus
from
€80,242
You are viewing
New complex of villa with swimming pools at 900 meters from the beach, Chloraka, Paphos, Cyprus
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
€560,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas and apartments with an underground parking close to the center of Limassol, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Residential complex New complex of villas and apartments with an underground parking close to the center of Limassol, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
from
€484,110
Agency: TRANIO
We offer new villas and apartments with large terraces and parking spaces. It's possible to build a swimming pool for each villa. The residence features an underground parking. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry and appliances Laminated flooring in the bedrooms Security door Pre-installation for air conditioning and underfloor heating LED lighting Location and nearby infrastructure Highway - 1.6 km Groceries - 1.2 km Restaurants - 1 km Beach - 3.9 km School - 600 meters Kids' playground - 1 km Pharmacy - 2.3 km Center of Limassol - 5 km
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools near the center of Limassol, Souni, Cyprus
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools near the center of Limassol, Souni, Cyprus
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
from
€515,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury villas with swimming pools, landscaped gardens, gazeboes. Facilities and equipment in the house Fireplace Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet and picturesque area, 15 minutes drive from the center of Limassol, near all necessary infrastructure, schools, medical centers, Blue-Flag beaches, a theme park, a marina, a golf course. Golf club - 12 minutes Marina of Limassol - 15 minutes Promenade - 20 minutes Old town of Limassol - 15 minutes
Residential complex Gated sea view residence with a swimming pool, Konia, Cyprus
Residential complex Gated sea view residence with a swimming pool, Konia, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€270,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with sea views. The residence features a swimming pool and a covered parking. Completion - 1st quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Air conditioning Video intercom Aluminium windows Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to a highway and the center of Paphos. Beach - 7 km Airport - 7 km School - 7 minutes City center - 3 km
Realting.com
Go