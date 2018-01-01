  1. Realting.com
  3. Complex of modern villas on the outskirts of Paphos, Cyprus

Complex of modern villas on the outskirts of Paphos, Cyprus

Pafos, Cyprus
from
€515,000
About the complex

We offer beautiful and high-quality villas.

The residence features a large landscaped garden.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Granite countertops
  • Marble staircases
  • Solar panels
  • Central heating provision
  • Air conditioning provision
  • Automatic irrigation system
  • Double-glazed windows
  • Electric shutters
  • Mosquito nets
  • Security door
  • Intercom
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the outskirts of Paphos, just a few minutes drive from the city, 2 km from a highway.

New building location
Pafos, Cyprus

Similar complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas and apartments with an underground parking close to the center of Limassol, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
from
€484,110
Residential complex Luxury villas with swimming pools close to the sea, in the picturesque town of Kalavassos, Cyprus
Kalavasos, Cyprus
from
€452,025
Residential complex New luxury residence with a view of the sea, Ayios Athanasios, Cyprus
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
from
€270,000
Residential complex New complex of villas with picturesque views, Episkopi, Cyprus
Erimi, Cyprus
from
€450,000
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Payia, Paphos, Cyprus
Peyia, Cyprus
from
€3,50M
Complex of modern villas on the outskirts of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€515,000
Other complexes
Residential complex New apartment with 2 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort, ID-MA12 | Taysmond property sales in Cyprus
Residential complex New apartment with 2 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort, ID-MA12 | Taysmond property sales in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€489,500
The luxurious Dionysus Greens apartments offer a premium living experience in the heart of Aphrodite Hills Resort. With an emphasis on spacious living spaces, these apartments boast a range of features and finishes that are sure to impress. Each of the 3-storey buildings houses just 6 homes, providing a sense of privacy and exclusivity. The interiors of these homes are designed with sophistication and style in mind, offering the ultimate in luxury living. The large reception rooms and bedrooms are well-appointed and feature the finest Italian-style kitchen units, complete with top-of-the-line appliances. The lavish Crema Royal Marble bathrooms are a true testament to the attention to detail that has gone into the design of these homes, while the beautiful marble or parquet flooring throughout, combined with the concealed dual air conditioning/heating system, ensures a comfortable living environment all year round. Ground floor apartments are surrounded by picturesque gardens, while those on the upper levels enjoy spacious balconies with breathtaking views over the large free-form communal swimming pool, Golf Academy and the Mediterranean Sea. Apartment owners and their guests will have exclusive access to the beautifully landscaped gardens and the inviting swimming pool, which provide a serene and tranquil oasis within the bustling resort. With a prime location right next to the PGA National Cyprus Golf Course and within walking distance to a range of amenities and facilities, including the Tennis and Football Academies, Retreat Spa, bars, restaurants and shops, Dionysus Greens is the epitome of a Mediterranean lifestyle. Whether you're looking to reside here permanently or seeking a holiday home, these apartments are sure to exceed your expectations and offer the ultimate in luxurious living. Price is net of VAT.
Residential complex Luxury beachfront villas with swimming pools and gardens, Chloraka, Cyprus
Residential complex Luxury beachfront villas with swimming pools and gardens, Chloraka, Cyprus
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
€3,38M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with a panoramic sea view, parking spaces, landscaped gardens, swimming pools, barbecue areas. Facilities and equipment in the house Elevator Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious area, on the outskirts of Paphos, a few minutes drive from the promenade and the harbour, near all necessary infrastructure and an international school. Akamas Nature Reserve - 15 minutes Blue-Flag Beach - 6 minutes Marina - 4 minutes Tombs of the Kings - 10 minutes Center of the city of Paphos - 14 minutes Shopping mall 12 minutes Archaeological park - 12 minutes Harbour and promenade - 13 minutes Highway - 20 minutes International airport - 30 minutes
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools close to a beach, Tala, Cyprus
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools close to a beach, Tala, Cyprus
Empa, Cyprus
from
€1,94M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with infinity pools and panoramic views of the sea and the city. Each house has a large plot with an area of more than 2,500 m2. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Underfloor heating Air conditioning system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near all necessary infrastructure. City center - 9 km Beach - 5 km Airport - 24 km Restaurant - 1.2 km Minimarket - 1 km School - 4 km Golf course - 11 km
