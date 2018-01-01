Villas with gardens, terraces and swimming pools, with sea views, in the picturesque town of Agios Tychon, Limassol, Cyprus

The complex consists of 7 luxury villas surrounded by extensive landscaped gardens and spectacular infinity pools, the edge of which merges with the horizon. The mansions are situated on a hill with stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea.

The exterior architectural elements consist of balconies and complex volumes that defy gravity, transforming the play of light and shadow into a well-organised landscaped space. The main entrance to the villa is located on the north side, with the garden, terrace, lawn and pool facing the sea.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Agios Tychon is a picturesque town in the suburbs of Limassol, located above the Limassol-Nikosia motorway. This populated area gives its residents enchanting panoramic sea views and easy access to the city centre. Agios Tychon is an ideal location for such luxurious property, which continues to attract wealthy people who are happy to build their villas and mansions here.

Nearby: