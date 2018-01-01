  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. New villas with swimming pools close to a beach, Tala, Cyprus

New villas with swimming pools close to a beach, Tala, Cyprus

Empa, Cyprus
from
€1,94M
;
8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer villas with infinity pools and panoramic views of the sea and the city.

Each house has a large plot with an area of more than 2,500 m2.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart home" system
  • Underfloor heating
  • Air conditioning system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near all necessary infrastructure.

  • City center - 9 km
  • Beach - 5 km
  • Airport - 24 km
  • Restaurant - 1.2 km
  • Minimarket - 1 km
  • School - 4 km
  • Golf course - 11 km
New building location
Empa, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Complex of luxury villas with gardens near the sea, Geroskipou, Cyprus
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
€495,000
Residential complex Guarded complex of premium villas close to Akamas Nature Reserve, Paphos, Cyprus
Androlikou, Cyprus
from
€3,00M
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools near the beaches, Pyla, Cyprus
Pyla, Cyprus
from
€547,000
Residential complex New gated residence with swimming pools and a spa area at 200 meters from the beach, Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
from
€541,500
Residential complex New residence in a prestigious area, near the beach and the center of Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€355,000
You are viewing
New villas with swimming pools close to a beach, Tala, Cyprus
Empa, Cyprus
from
€1,94M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Exclusive gated residence with a swimming pool, Larnaca, Cyprus
Residential complex Exclusive gated residence with a swimming pool, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€336,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with parking spaces and private gardens. The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a club, beautiful landscaped gardens. Facilities and equipment in the house Pre-installation for air conditioning Satellite system Intercom Tile floor Aluminium double-glazed windows Italian kitchen cabinetry Solar panels Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 5 minutes away from the city of Larnaca and 10 minutes from the international airport. Paphos - 1 hour 35 minutes Limassol - 45 minutes Nicosia - 35 minutes Famagusta - 40 minutes
Residential complex Limassol Park
Residential complex Limassol Park
Trachoni, Cyprus
Price on request
Completion date: 2024
A piece of paradise in South Cyprus . A project surrounded by hectares of green fields, offering residents the best combination of urban life and nature. The complex is located in a picturesque zone 5 km from Limassol and about 2 km from the sea, with direct access to all the benefits of the city life of Limassol. More than 75% of the project area is allocated to landscaped gardens with winding paths and ponds that surround two large pools, a children's pool and a playground. An ideal location where you can fully enjoy the benefits of living in Cyprus. Apartments are designed with care for each detail, including quality finishes. All the little things are taken into account so that the inhabitants and their guests feel at home from the entrance. Here everyone will easily find what perfectly matches his usual lifestyle. Each apartment includes a wide selection of finishes, from sophisticated finishing materials to high-quality plumbing, which will provide comfortable living, peace of mind and more time to enjoy your own piece of paradise.
Residential complex Investment apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Limassol | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Residential complex Investment apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Limassol | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
from
€1,20M
Limassol Blu Marine is an exclusive waterfront development, strategically located in the new center of Limassol, very close to Limassol Marina and the old town shopping  and  business center. Designed by Benoy an internationally – acclaimed, award winning architects, will consist of impressive apartments with luxury, style and  comfort in mind. This unique 3 bedroom 3 bathroom luxury apartment facing the sea, enjoying breath – taking views of the Mediterranean will be completed to the highest standards. At Limassol Blu Marine you will enjoy a  24hr concierge service , a luxury lobby, an outdoor and indoor  swimming pools, spa  facilities, a bistro and  a restaurant to name a few. Apartment Types: 3 bedrooms Price: €1,199,000 - €1,935,000 Price doesn't include VAT.
Realting.com
Go