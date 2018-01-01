New villas with swimming pools close to a beach, Tala, Cyprus

We offer villas with parking spaces and private gardens.
The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a club, beautiful landscaped gardens.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Pre-installation for air conditioning
Satellite system
Intercom
Tile floor
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Italian kitchen cabinetry
Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located 5 minutes away from the city of Larnaca and 10 minutes from the international airport.
Paphos - 1 hour 35 minutes
Limassol - 45 minutes
Nicosia - 35 minutes
Famagusta - 40 minutes
A piece of paradise in South Cyprus . A project surrounded by hectares of green fields, offering residents the best combination of urban life and nature. The complex is located in a picturesque zone 5 km from Limassol and about 2 km from the sea, with direct access to all the benefits of the city life of Limassol. More than 75% of the project area is allocated to landscaped gardens with winding paths and ponds that surround two large pools, a children's pool and a playground. An ideal location where you can fully enjoy the benefits of living in Cyprus.
Apartments are designed with care for each detail, including quality finishes. All the little things are taken into account so that the inhabitants and their guests feel at home from the entrance. Here everyone will easily find what perfectly matches his usual lifestyle. Each apartment includes a wide selection of finishes, from sophisticated finishing materials to high-quality plumbing, which will provide comfortable living, peace of mind and more time to enjoy your own piece of paradise.
Limassol Blu Marine is an exclusive waterfront development, strategically located in the new center of Limassol, very close to Limassol Marina and the old town shopping and business center.
Designed by Benoy an internationally – acclaimed, award winning architects, will consist of impressive apartments with luxury, style and comfort in mind.
This unique 3 bedroom 3 bathroom luxury apartment facing the sea, enjoying breath – taking views of the Mediterranean will be completed to the highest standards. At Limassol Blu Marine you will enjoy a 24hr concierge service , a luxury lobby, an outdoor and indoor swimming pools, spa facilities, a bistro and a restaurant to name a few.
Apartment Types: 3 bedrooms
Price: €1,199,000 - €1,935,000
Price doesn't include VAT.