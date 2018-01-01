Complex of luxury villas with a panoramic view of the sea, Paphos, Cyprus

We offer spacious and modern apartments with parking spaces.
The residence features a large roof-top swimming pool and a panoramic view of the city.
Facilities and equipment in the house
High-quality entrance doors
Marble floors
Parquet in the bedrooms
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Solar water heater
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a picturesque residential area, near the city center and all necessary infrastructure.
Beach - 2 km
Supermarket - 350 meters
Airport - 15 km
We offer new apartments and penthouses with parking spaces.
The apartments have private gardens.
The penthouses have roof-top terraces.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Tile flooring
Parquet
Security door
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located 2 minutes away from the beach.
We offer villas with a garden and a double parking, views of the sea snd the mountains.
It's possible to build a swimming pool.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious residential area, near the beach and the highway, 5 minutes drive from the center of Larnaca.