Complex of luxury villas with a panoramic view of the sea, Paphos, Cyprus

Androlikou, Cyprus
About the complex

We offer a high-quality furnished villa with a panoramic view of the sea, a swimming pool, a landscaped garden.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to Akamas National Park, a small marina, a horse-riding club.

New building location
Androlikou, Cyprus

Similar complexes
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a view of the coast, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
from
€390,000
Residential complex Prestigious residence close to the golf course and the spa center, Paphos, Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€520,000
Residential complex Low-rise residence near the beach and the promenade, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€315,000
Residential complex Residential complex in the city centre with shops and roof garden, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€209,733
Residential complex New hilltop residence with a panoramic view and a swimming pool, Limassol, Cyprus
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
from
€977,000
Complex of luxury villas with a panoramic view of the sea, Paphos, Cyprus
Androlikou, Cyprus
Other complexes
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool in the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool in the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€385,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious and modern apartments with parking spaces. The residence features a large roof-top swimming pool and a panoramic view of the city. Facilities and equipment in the house High-quality entrance doors Marble floors Parquet in the bedrooms Aluminium double-glazed windows Solar water heater Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a picturesque residential area, near the city center and all necessary infrastructure. Beach - 2 km Supermarket - 350 meters Airport - 15 km
Residential complex Low-rise residence near the beach, Livadia, Cyprus
Residential complex Low-rise residence near the beach, Livadia, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€275,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer new apartments and penthouses with parking spaces. The apartments have private gardens. The penthouses have roof-top terraces. Facilities and equipment in the house Tile flooring Parquet Security door Aluminium double-glazed windows Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 2 minutes away from the beach.
Residential complex Luxury residence at 200 meters from the beach, near the center of Larnaca, Cyprus
Residential complex Luxury residence at 200 meters from the beach, near the center of Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€693,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with a garden and a double parking, views of the sea snd the mountains. It's possible to build a swimming pool. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious residential area, near the beach and the highway, 5 minutes drive from the center of Larnaca.
