  2. Cyprus
  Luxury residence with a private yacht marina, restaurants and a spa center near the center of Limassol, Cyprus

Luxury residence with a private yacht marina, restaurants and a spa center near the center of Limassol, Cyprus

Limassol, Cyprus
€4,98M
About the complex

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea, the coast and the city.

The residence features a large marina for 650 yachts (up to 110 meters), 14 cafes and restaurants, shops, a spa center and a fitness club, swimming pools and green areas, a direct access to the sea, an underground garage, concierge service and around-the-clock security.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the island, within a 5-minute walk from the center of Limassol ad a couple of steps from the beach.

Limassol, Cyprus

