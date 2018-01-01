Luxury residence with a private yacht marina, restaurants and a spa center near the center of Limassol, Cyprus

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea, the coast and the city.

The residence features a large marina for 650 yachts (up to 110 meters), 14 cafes and restaurants, shops, a spa center and a fitness club, swimming pools and green areas, a direct access to the sea, an underground garage, concierge service and around-the-clock security.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the island, within a 5-minute walk from the center of Limassol ad a couple of steps from the beach.