New luxury residence with a swimming pool and conference rooms, Limassol, Cyprus

Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
€515,000
About the complex

The modern residence features landscaped gardens, terraces and lounge areas, an outdoor infinity pool and a kids' pool, video surveillance, a gym, conference and event rooms, a parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Video intercom
  • Underfloor heating
  • Provision for air conditioning
  • "Smart home" system
  • Granite countertops
  • Tile floors
  • Quality sanitary ware
  • Solar panels
  • Security door
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Banks - 1 km
  • Hypermarkets - 1.3 km
  • School - 900 meters
  • Medical center - 2.3 km
  • Restaurants - 1 km
  • Beach - 2 km
New building location
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus

New luxury residence with a swimming pool and conference rooms, Limassol, Cyprus
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
