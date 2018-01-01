Gated residence with swimming pools and gardens close to the coast and the golf club, Limassol, Cyprus

We offer a luxury spacious apartments and penthouses with balconies and picturesque views.
The residence features a concierge, a club, a mini market abd a bar, terraces, walking paths, a kids' playground, two large swimming pools with jacuzzis, a kids' pool, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, a parking, tennis courts, landscaped green areas.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located on the outskirts of Limassol, close to all necessary infrastructure, schools, medical centers, Blue-Flag beaches, a theme park, a marina, an 18-hole golf course.