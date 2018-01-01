  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Gated residence with swimming pools and gardens close to the coast and the golf club, Limassol, Cyprus

Gated residence with swimming pools and gardens close to the coast and the golf club, Limassol, Cyprus

Limassol, Cyprus
from
€288,000
;
10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer a luxury spacious apartments and penthouses with balconies and picturesque views.

The residence features a concierge, a club, a mini market abd a bar, terraces, walking paths, a kids' playground, two large swimming pools with jacuzzis, a kids' pool, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, a parking, tennis courts, landscaped green areas.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the outskirts of Limassol, close to all necessary infrastructure, schools, medical centers, Blue-Flag beaches, a theme park, a marina, an 18-hole golf course.

  • Golf club - 2 minutes
  • Marina - 10 minutes
  • Promenade - 10 minutes
  • Old town - 10 minutes
  • International school - 1 minute
  • Bus stop - 1 minute
New building location
Limassol, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residence with a garden and a swimming pool at 300 meters from the sea, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€175,000
Residential complex Complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to the beach, Kato Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€600,000
Residential complex Yeni Bogazici
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
€250,000
Residential complex Residence with a panoramic view close to a golf course, Tala, Paphos, Cyprus
Empa, Cyprus
from
€182,000
Apartment building DREAM TOWER
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
from
€675,000
You are viewing
Gated residence with swimming pools and gardens close to the coast and the golf club, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€288,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus
Residential complex New residence in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€250,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with terraces. The residence features a parking and a roof-top garden. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a popular residential area, close to all necessary infrastructure, 10 minutes away from the beaches.
Residential complex Modern residence with a parking close to the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Modern residence with a parking close to the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€278,250
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury apartments with a panoramic sea view, large verandas and barbecue areas. Facilities and equipment in the house Pre-installation for central heating and air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near all necessary infrastructure, including a school and a hospital, close to a highway, the city center and the sea. City center - 1 km Beach - 5 km Airport - 10 km Restaurant - 100 meters Supermarket - 100 meters School - 10 meters Golf course - 15 km
Residential complex Gated residence with swimming pools, a spa and gardens at 700 meters from the beach, Germasogeia, Cyprus
Residential complex Gated residence with swimming pools, a spa and gardens at 700 meters from the beach, Germasogeia, Cyprus
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
€601,450
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features swimming pools, gardens, a gym, a spa area, a kids' playground, a restaurant and a cafe, a mini market, a parking, around-the-clock security and concierge service, lounge and barbecue areas. The penthouses have roof-top gardens and swimming pools. Facilities and equipment in the house Heating Air conditioning Underfloor heating "Smart Home" system Parquet Tile flooring KItchen cabinetry Security door Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located just 700 meters from the nearest beach and 1.8 km from Dasoudi Beach.
Realting.com
Go