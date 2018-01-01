  1. Realting.com
  3. Luxury residence with a panoramic view near the beach, in the prestigious area of Yeroskipou, Paphos, Cyprus

Luxury residence with a panoramic view near the beach, in the prestigious area of Yeroskipou, Paphos, Cyprus

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
€850,000
12
About the complex

We offer beautiful and modern villas with a panoramic sea view and swimming pools.

Features of the flats

Ground floor: a spacious and luminous open-plan living room with a kitchen, a dining area and a large sea view balcony.

First floor: 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Basement floor: a bedroom/office and a bathroom.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
  • Air conditioning
  • Fireplace
  • Tile floors
  • Double-glazed aluminium windows
  • Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near the park, in the most prestigious area of Paphos, 7 minutes drive from a popular sandy beach, near a highway and a golf course.

Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground in a prestigious area, 150 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground in a prestigious area, 150 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€1,03M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer new villas with private swimming pools, roof-top terraces, barbecue areas. The residence consists of 10 villas and a 6-storey residential building, and features a swimming pool for adults and children, a tennis court, a kids' playground. Facilities and equipment in the house Tile floor Security door Mosquito nets Fitted wardrobes Air conditioning Underfloor heating Solar and electric water heaters LED lighting TV Video intercom Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious area, only 150 meters from the beach,within walking distance of the Paphos lighthouse and the world-famous Tombs of the Kings, near a shopping mall, the Medieval Castle, and other places of interest.
Residential complex Spacious apartments in a gated residence, 600 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Spacious apartments in a gated residence, 600 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€649,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer modern and comfortable apartments and penthouses with different layouts. The flats offer a view of the sea. The penthouses have roof-top terraces and private swimming pools. The residence features a gym, a swimming pool, a covered parking. Completion — January, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house High ceilings (more than 3 meters) Underfloor heating Air conditioning Parquet floors Marble floors in the bathrooms Security entrance doors Video intercom High-quality sanitary ware by famous European brands Aluminium windows Premium kitchen cabinetry and wardrobes by European manufacturers Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located a few minutes walk from all necessary infrastructure. Sandy beach - 600 meters 5-star hotel - 2 minutes Shopping mall - 5 minutes
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a parking, Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a parking, Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
€280,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces and verandas. Some flats have private gardens. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the outskirts of Paphos, near all necessary infrastructure, schools, Blue-Flag beaches, golf courses, places of interest, the harbor and the promenade. Beach - 3 minutes Paphos harbour and promenade - 5 minutes Archaeological sites - 6 minutes Shopping mall - 7 minutes Center of the city of Paphos - 5 minutes Old town - 5 minutes Highway - 5 minutes International airport - 12 minutes
