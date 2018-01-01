Luxury residence with a panoramic view near the beach, in the prestigious area of Yeroskipou, Paphos, Cyprus

We offer beautiful and modern villas with a panoramic sea view and swimming pools.Features of the flats
Ground floor: a spacious and luminous open-plan living room with a kitchen, a dining area and a large sea view balcony.
First floor: 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Basement floor: a bedroom/office and a bathroom.Facilities and equipment in the house
The property is located near the park, in the most prestigious area of Paphos, 7 minutes drive from a popular sandy beach, near a highway and a golf course.