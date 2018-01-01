  1. Realting.com
  New gated residence with a swimming pool cllse to the beach, Kissonerga, Cyprus

New gated residence with a swimming pool cllse to the beach, Kissonerga, Cyprus

About the complex

The residence features a roof-top swimming pool, a covered parking, storerooms.

Completion - November, 2023.

  • "Smart Home" system
  • Grohe sanitary ware
  • Video intercom
The property is located in the heart of Kissonerga, near a park and a kids' playground.

  • Beach - 1.7 km
  • Airport - 23 km
  • School - 200 meters
  • City center - 7.2 km
  • Shopping mall - 8.3 km
Empa, Cyprus

