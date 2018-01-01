Luxury complex of villas with rich infrastructure on the first sea line, Paphos, Cyprus

We offer villas with swimming pools and panoramic views of the sea and the surroundings.

The residence features a cafe and a restaurant, around-the-clock security and services, concierge service, a spa, a fitness center, a sauna and a hamam, tennis courts, ports grounds and kids' playgrounds, bicycle rental, watersports, horse-riding school, an equipped beach and a promenade, a luxury 5-star hotel.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to Akamas National Park and marine caves.