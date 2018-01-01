  1. Realting.com
Modern residence with a direct access to beach, Kissonerga, Cyprus

Empa, Cyprus
from
€2,10M
About the complex

We offer a quality villa with a view of the sea, a garden, an infinity pool.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Underfloor heating
  • Automated bathroom lighting
  • Marble floors
  • Photovoltaic system
  • LED lighting
  • CCTV
  • Built-in wardrobes
  • Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near the small quiet sandy beach.

  • Nearest beach - 100 meters
  • Nearest resort hotel - 200 meters
  • Nearest shops - 500 meters
  • Paphos Castle - 10 km
  • Paphos Airport - 25 km
Empa, Cyprus

