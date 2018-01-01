Modern residence with a direct access to beach, Kissonerga, Cyprus

We offer villas with terraces, a panoramic view of the city and the bay, roof-top terraces, parking spaces.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Central heating
Jacuzzi
Wireless alarm system
Automatic gate
Sensor lighting
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located within a 10-minutes walk from all necessary infrastructure and a few minutes drive from Blue-Flag beaches.
Port - 5 km
Beach - 1.6 km
Airport - 40 km
Supermarket - 200 meters
Restaurant - 150 meters
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the city.
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a sauna and a jacuzzi, a gym, lounge areas.
Completion - June, 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Pre-installation for central heating
Video intercom
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near the old town, shops, cafes, bars and restaurants, the business district, nightlife and shopping malls.
Beach - 3 km
Airport - 10 km
Restaurant - 200 meters
Supermarket - 100 meters
School - 100 meters
Golf course - 5 km
We offer villas with landscaped gardens, parking spaces and swimming pools.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Irrigation system
Marble floor
High-quality kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near a kindergarten, a primary school and an English private school.
Beach - 3.6 km
Supermarket - 1.2 km
Airport - 31 km
Restaurant - 3 km