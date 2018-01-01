  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  Complex of villa with picturesque views near the beach and the center of Paphos, Chloraka, Cyprus

Complex of villa with picturesque views near the beach and the center of Paphos, Chloraka, Cyprus

Chloraka, Cyprus
€429,000
About the complex

We offer spacious villas with verandas, roof-top gardens, a picturesque view of the sea and the mountains.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Tile floor
  • Aluminium double-glazed windows
  • Solar water heater
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet area, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure.

  • Center of Paphos and beach - 4 minutes drive
  • International school and shopping mall - 7 minutes drive
  • New marina - 5 minutes drive
Chloraka, Cyprus

