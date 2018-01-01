Complex of villa with picturesque views near the beach and the center of Paphos, Chloraka, Cyprus

Taysmond real estate is introducing an exceptional residential high-rise complex that offers a distinctive living experience with its impressive architecture and top-of-the-line amenities. With 23 floors of luxury living, residents can enjoy the breathtaking sea views from every angle of this elegant gated community. The complex features remarkable indoor amenities, including a concierge, spa, outdoor and indoor pools, gym, tennis court, green areas, and underground parking, all designed to provide residents with the ultimate comfort and relaxation.
Designed by a leading London architecture studio, this complex perfectly blends into the urban landscape of Limassol's highly sought-after tourist area. Residents can enjoy easy access to the best sandy beaches, shops, restaurants, and other holiday pleasures the city has to offer.
Choose from a range of luxurious living spaces, including one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments, penthouses, and duplexes with private pools on the roof. Each unit features high ceilings and top-quality finishes to impress even the most demanding buyers.
Most of the apartments offer stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, Limassol city, and its picturesque hilly suburbs, providing residents with an immersive experience in the beauty of Limassol.
Invest in the ultimate luxury living experience with this unique and stunning residential high-rise complex.
Please note that VAT is not included in the price.
The two-building complex near the business centre of Limassol. With a unique design and convenient location, with access to the main roads and within walking distance to schools, shops and the beach.
The project features spacious terraces and balconies in each apartment, as well as one rooftop terrace.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Agios Athanasios is a municipality in the Limassol area, located north-east of Limassol city itself, in a small valley with hills.
Distance from the complex:
Schools, shops - 100m.
Beach - 500 m.
We offer luxury apartments with balconies and a panoramic sea view, parking spaces and storerooms.
The modern residence features a swimming pool with a sun deck, a gym, cafes and boutiques, landscaped gardens.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Underfloor heating
Air conditioning
Italian kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the heart of Paphos, a couple of steps from the Mediterranean Sea.
Shops - 3 minutes
Highway - 10 minutes
Beach - 4 minutes
Port - 3 minutes
Paphos Airport - 12 minutes
Larnaca Airport - 80 minutes
Limassol - 40 minutes
Nicosia - 95 minutes