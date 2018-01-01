  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Large residence with golf courses, a spa center and an equestrian club on the nature reserve, Paphos, Cyprus

Large residence with golf courses, a spa center and an equestrian club on the nature reserve, Paphos, Cyprus

Pafos, Cyprus
from
€1,70M
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer new villas and apartments with different layouts:

  • 50 luxury two-bedroom apartments
  • Two-bedroom villas
  • Three-, four- and five-bedroom mansions

The residence is a part of Natura 2000 nature reserve. Here You'll find colf courses and a golf academy, a spa center, a restaurant, a cafe, a bar and boutiques, bike and hiking routes, a garden and an organic farm, vineyards, a yoga area, an outdoor fitness center, a kids' playground, sports grounds, an equestrian center.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the exclusive area, directly in the territory od the nature reserve, just 10 minutes from Paphos with its beaches, restaurants, shops, and all necessary infrastructure.

New building location
Pafos, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a swimming pool at 800 meters from the beach, Kato Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€405,900
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with panoramic views near the center of Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€388,500
Residential complex Low-rise residence near the beach and the promenade, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€315,000
Residential complex Villas with panoramic views, Paphos, Cyprus
Kathikas, Cyprus
from
€1,33M
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the beach, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
from
€943,800
You are viewing
Large residence with golf courses, a spa center and an equestrian club on the nature reserve, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€1,70M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Peyia, Cyprus
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Peyia, Cyprus
Peyia, Cyprus
from
€649,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious villas with swimming pools, parking spaces, landscaped gardens, panoramic views of the sea and the city. Facilities and equipment in the house Double glazing Pre-installation for air conditioning Pre-installation for heating Pre-installation for satellite system Fireplace Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 5 minutes drive from Coral Bay and 15 minutes drive from Paphos. School - 1 km Beach - 1 km Shops - 1 km Bars and restaurants - 1 km Paphos - 10 km Coral Bay - 1 km Golf course - 5 km Marina - 2 km Paphos Airport - 20 km Larnaca Airport - 150 km
Residential complex New gated residence with a swimming pool cllse to the beach, Kissonerga, Cyprus
Residential complex New gated residence with a swimming pool cllse to the beach, Kissonerga, Cyprus
Empa, Cyprus
from
€210,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a roof-top swimming pool, a covered parking, storerooms. Completion - November, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" system Grohe sanitary ware Video intercom Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Kissonerga, near a park and a kids' playground. Beach - 1.7 km Airport - 23 km School - 200 meters City center - 7.2 km Shopping mall - 8.3 km
Residential complex Luxury villa with a swimming pool and a helipad near the golf course, Kamares, Cyprus
Residential complex Luxury villa with a swimming pool and a helipad near the golf course, Kamares, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€11,52M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a villa with a helipad, landscaped gardens and a panoramic view of the mountains, a parking, an infinity pool, a barbecue area, a cinema. The residence features a club, a restaurant, an outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area, on the outskirts of Paphos, near all necessary infrastructure and a golf course. Golf club - 5 minutes Marina - 15 minutes Center of the city of Paphos - 12 minutes Harbour and promenade - 18 minutes Highway - 10 minutes International airport - 22 minutes
Realting.com
Go