Furnished premium class apartments 250 m from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus

Pafos, Cyprus
from
€375,000
;
20
About the complex

From the moment you set foot in the elegant lobby, you are greeted by all the hallmarks of a luxury lifestyle. This beautifully appointed atrium with waiting area sets a tone of refined sophistication, while Wi-Fi access ensures that visitors can stay connected. Modern elevators take you to the apartments and to the parking and storage rooms on the ground level. Next to the lobby's imposing entrance, a water feature and double doors lead to the courtyard garden, which is a beautifully landscaped area alive with greenery, while a scaled heated pool set between the two buildings is strictly reserved for residents.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Italian furniture and sanitary ware
  • Ceramic flooring
  • German household appliances
  • Wall-mounted heated towel rail and hooks
  • Individually designed fitted wardrobes
  • LED lighting on all balconies
  • Visual Intercom
Location and nearby infrastructure

Paphos is an engaging, exciting city, full of diversity and with a unique cultural heritage. From the complex, several attractions are a stone's throw away, waiting to be discovered and explored. At your doorstep you'll find a world of international gastronomy, from classy restaurants to authentic street food, and almost everything in between. Shopping is equally wide-ranging; independent boutiques rub shoulders with grand department stores, including the Kings Avenue Mall. Paphos, which was named European Capital of Culture 2017, is known for its museums and world-famous archaeological sites; it is, of course, also the legendary birthplace of Aphrodite, the ancient Greek goddess of love. The picturesque harbour with its historic castle is home to both luxury yachts and colourful fishing boats. What's more, one of the island's best sandy beaches is just 250 m away from complex and can be reached from the harbour via the seafront footpath that runs along the shore of this charming town.

  • Shopping Mall - 150 m
  • Nearest Beach - 250 m
  • Historical Monuments - 300 m
  • Coral Bay - 8 km
  • Paphos Port - 2 km
  • Paphos Airport - 20 km
Pafos, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Furnished premium class apartments 250 m from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€375,000
