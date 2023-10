We offer stylish and spacious villas with gardens and barbecue areas, infinity pools (from 18 m2 to 40 m2), patios, terraces and summer showers, covered parking spaces.

Plots size - from 229 m² to 393 m².

Granite kitchen worktop

High-quality sanitary ware

Provision for air conditioning in all rooms

Provision for TV, telephone and Internet in all rooms, security system

Aluminium double-glazed windows

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the centre of Ayia Napa, close to sandy beaches and all necessary infrastructure, including, shops, restaurants, banks and night life.