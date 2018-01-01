New residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court close to the beach and the places of interest, Paphos, Cyprus

We offer new apartments with terraces and parking spaces. There is also a penthouse with a private swimming pool of 24 m2, indoor and outdoor terraces, parking spaces.

The residence consists of 10 villas and a 6-storey residential building, and features a swimming pool for adults and children, a tennis court, a kids' playground.

Tile floor

Security door

Mosquito nets

Fitted wardrobes

Air conditioning

Underfloor heating

Solar and electric water heaters

LED lighting

TV

Video intercom

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious area, only 150 meters from the beach,within walking distance of the Paphos lighthouse and the world-famous Tombs of the Kings, near a shopping mall, the Medieval Castle, and other places of interest.