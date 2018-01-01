  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. New residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court close to the beach and the places of interest, Paphos, Cyprus

New residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court close to the beach and the places of interest, Paphos, Cyprus

Pafos, Cyprus
€435,000
About the complex

We offer new apartments with terraces and parking spaces. There is also a penthouse with a private swimming pool of 24 m2, indoor and outdoor terraces, parking spaces.

The residence consists of 10 villas and a 6-storey residential building, and features a swimming pool for adults and children, a tennis court, a kids' playground.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Tile floor
  • Security door
  • Mosquito nets
  • Fitted wardrobes
  • Air conditioning
  • Underfloor heating
  • Solar and electric water heaters
  • LED lighting
  • TV
  • Video intercom
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious area, only 150 meters from the beach,within walking distance of the Paphos lighthouse and the world-famous Tombs of the Kings, near a shopping mall, the Medieval Castle, and other places of interest.

Pafos, Cyprus

