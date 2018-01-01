  1. Realting.com
  3. Prestigious residence close to the golf course and the spa center, Paphos, Cyprus

Prestigious residence close to the golf course and the spa center, Paphos, Cyprus

Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€520,000
;
20
About the complex

The residential complex consists of luxury villas, townhouses and apartments.

Each three-storey villa features a landscaped garden and a large infinity pool, a summer kitchen and a barbecue area.

The two-storey townhouses also have gardens and infinity pools.

The beautiful and spacious apartments offer picturesque views of the sea, the communal swimming pool and the golf course. The flat on the ground floor have private gardens.

The residence features communal gardens and a swimming pool.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • "Smart home" system
  • Italian kitchen
  • Security system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of the prestigious area of Aphrodite Hills, near the golf course for 18 holes and all necessary infrastructure, within walking distance of the tennis and football academies, the spa center, numerous bars, restaurants and shops.

  • Limassol - 30 minutes
  • Paphos - 20 minutes
New building location
Kouklia, Cyprus

