Modern apartments in a residential complex near the sea in Limassol, Cyprus

A stunning state-of-the-art high-rise tower includes an exclusive penthouse with a private rooftop swimming pool, as well as 38 luxurious 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with spacious interiors and covered verandas so residents can enjoy the cool sea breeze and invigorating year-round Mediterranean sunshine. All apartments boast premium finishes and high-end features, designed with resident comfort and exceptional island living in mind, accommodating to every possible everyday need for families, couples or individuals. Residents will also enjoy an opulent lobby and lounge area, indulgent resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, fully equipped members only gym and a safely gated playground for children.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Just 300 metres from pristine coastlines and conveniently surrounded by all essential amenities.