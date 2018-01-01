Apartments and townhouses in a prestigious residential complex just 400 m from the sea, Limassol, Cyprus

New gated residential complex consists of 3 blocks of 10 apartments and 4 townhouses. The unique 5-storey luxury condominium offers apartments, each with its own parking and storage room. Most of the apartments have panoramic and breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Limassol cityscape and its picturesque suburbs. The duplex houses have a cozy contemporary design with wood exteriors, private landscaped gardens, ample parking, access to a children's play area and communal swimming pool.

Features of the flats

Apartments have 2-3 bedrooms and 2-3 bathrooms.

Underfloor heating

Double glazed windows

Electric shutters

Landscape garden with mature trees

Automatic irrigation system

Solar system for hot water

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The most famous sandy beaches, shops, pharmacies, cafes, restaurants and other necessary infrastructure of Limassol are within walking distance.