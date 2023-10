We offer modern and comfortable apartments and penthouses with different layouts. The flats offer a view of the sea.

The penthouses have roof-top terraces and private swimming pools.

The residence features a gym, a swimming pool, a covered parking.

Completion — January, 2023.

High ceilings (more than 3 meters)

Underfloor heating

Air conditioning

Parquet floors

Marble floors in the bathrooms

Security entrance doors

Video intercom

High-quality sanitary ware by famous European brands

Aluminium windows

Premium kitchen cabinetry and wardrobes by European manufacturers

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located a few minutes walk from all necessary infrastructure.