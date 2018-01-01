New villas on the beachfront in a residential complex with a port, a shopping area and a sports complex, Ayia Napa, Famagusta, Cyprus

An exclusive resort and residential complex located in an ecologically clean, picturesque natural environment with magnificent beaches, crystal clear sea, breathtaking views. The complex offers luxury apartments, a world-class yacht harbor with a full cycle of ship servicing, and a full-fledged coastal infrastructure. The two high-rise towers are T-shaped. There are 10 types of layouts to choose from. In addition, the complex has villas with private berths or access to the beach. The infrastructure of the complex includes round-the-clock administrator and concierge services, security, fitness and spa centers, shops and restaurants, swimming pools, kids club, gardens, beach service, parking and much more.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex located in the south-eastern part of the island and includes the official port of call for Cyprus, and there is a customs office in the harbor. Cyprus is strategically located in the Eastern Mediterranean at the crossroads of three continents — Europe, Asia and Africa. It is a safe harbor with picturesque nature, year-round sunshine, modern infrastructure, and a high standard of living.