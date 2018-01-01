  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. New villas on the beachfront in a residential complex with a port, a shopping area and a sports complex, Ayia Napa, Famagusta, Cyprus

New villas on the beachfront in a residential complex with a port, a shopping area and a sports complex, Ayia Napa, Famagusta, Cyprus

Ayia Napa, Cyprus
from
€5,10M
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

An exclusive resort and residential complex located in an ecologically clean, picturesque natural environment with magnificent beaches, crystal clear sea, breathtaking views. The complex offers luxury apartments, a world-class yacht harbor with a full cycle of ship servicing, and a full-fledged coastal infrastructure. The two high-rise towers are T-shaped. There are 10 types of layouts to choose from. In addition, the complex has villas with private berths or access to the beach. The infrastructure of the complex includes round-the-clock administrator and concierge services, security, fitness and spa centers, shops and restaurants, swimming pools, kids club, gardens, beach service, parking and much more.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex located in the south-eastern part of the island and includes the official port of call for Cyprus, and there is a customs office in the harbor. Cyprus is strategically located in the Eastern Mediterranean at the crossroads of three continents — Europe, Asia and Africa. It is a safe harbor with picturesque nature, year-round sunshine, modern infrastructure, and a high standard of living.

New building location
Ayia Napa, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New low-rise residence close to the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
€230,000
Residential complex Gated residence with green areas and a parking in the heart of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€1,58M
Residential complex Luxury villas with a panoramic view on the first sea line, Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
from
€3,35M
Residential complex Exclusive complex of villas at 200 meters from the sea, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€728,000
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views at 800 meters from the beach, Protaras, Cyprus
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
€481,000
You are viewing
New villas on the beachfront in a residential complex with a port, a shopping area and a sports complex, Ayia Napa, Famagusta, Cyprus
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
from
€5,10M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Modern residence at 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Limassol, Cyprus
Residential complex Modern residence at 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€670,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious apartments with south-facing covered verandas. The penthouses have private swimming pools. Facilities and equipment in the house Laminated flooring Kitchen cabinetry Air conditioning Satellite antenna Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a popular area in the center of Limassol, near all necessary infrastructure and 5 minutes walk from the beach.
Residential complex Complex of luxury villas near the beach and the city center, Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Complex of luxury villas near the beach and the city center, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€1,52M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer stylish and modern villas with infinity pools, parking spaces, and landscaped gardens. Features of the flats Lower level: utility rooms. Ground floor: an open-plan living-dini ng room with a kitchen, a veranda. First floor: three large bedrooms with bathrooms. Facilities and equipment in the house Aluminium double-glazed windows Quality sanitary ware Kitchen cabinetry Bosch and Miele kitchen appliances (oven, hob, fridge, freezer, dishwasher, washing machine, microwave, hood) Underfloor heating (heat pump) LG air conditioners Sound system Alarm Location and nearby infrastructure Airport - 12 minutes City center - 5 minutes Harbour - 5 minutes Beach - 3 minutes
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Konia, Cyprus
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Konia, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€530,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luminous and functional villas with panoramic views of the sea and the city, swimming pools 3 x 6 m, landscaped gardens and lounge areas. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Underfloor heating Aluminium windows Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near a supermarket, a business center, a school, a hospital.
Realting.com
Go