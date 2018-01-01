  1. Realting.com
New luxury apartments in a residential complex on the beach, Limassol, Cyprus

Limassol, Cyprus
from
€580,000
;
11
About the complex

The exclusive resort with premier high-end seafront property designed in cooperation with famous Philippe Starck.

On the territory of the complex there are 81 villas (3-6 bedrooms), 86 apartments (1-5 bedrooms) in 7 blocks, a club house of 1500 m2, a private sandy beach 400 m long, a chapel, several outdoor pools, a garden labyrinth, a mini golf , a tennis court, a botanical garden, a relaxation area, an outdoor gym, a children's pool and a playground, an amphitheater, a beach bar.

The club house includes a spa, a gym, a cinema hall, a kids club, a business center, and a cigar Lounge.

The following services will be provided on the territory of the complex - concierge service, 24-hour security, dry cleaning, property management, pharmacy and medical services, shops and bakery, limousine call, clubs - private jets, sports cars and yachts.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The design of the property is developed in 2 styles from the best natural materials - limestone, wooden floors, copper, Venetian plaster, wooden furniture and much more.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Distances by car:

  • Larnaca and Paphos - 40 minutes
  • Nicosia - 50 minutes
  • Ayia Napa - 1 hour
  • Latsi - 1 hour 20 minutes
Limassol, Cyprus

