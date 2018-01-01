Exclusive apartments in a new residential complex on the seafront, Germasogeia, Limassol, Cyprus

Ready-to-live-in apartments for sale in a new residential complex, in the heart of the famous 17-kilometer promenade of Limassol. The terraces offer the best views of the Mediterranean Sea and Limassol. Blocks A and B have already been built in 2021, block C is planned to be finished in 2022. Premium internal infrastructure only for residents and their guests creates a unique atmosphere of the complex and provides a high standard of living and comfort:
Apartment B1402 with parking place R51 - living/dining room with kitchen, 2 bedrooms, office, 2 bathrooms, terrace. Located on the 14th floor. There are only 4 apartments on the floor.Facilities and equipment in the house
The complex is located on the first line 100 meters from the sea. A very calm, safe and green area of the city with developed infrastructure and convenient access to the highway.