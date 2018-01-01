  1. Realting.com
  Exclusive apartments in a new residential complex on the seafront, Germasogeia, Limassol, Cyprus

Exclusive apartments in a new residential complex on the seafront, Germasogeia, Limassol, Cyprus

Germasogeia, Cyprus
€1,60M
About the complex

Ready-to-live-in apartments for sale in a new residential complex, in the heart of the famous 17-kilometer promenade of Limassol. The terraces offer the best views of the Mediterranean Sea and Limassol. Blocks A and B have already been built in 2021, block C is planned to be finished in 2022. Premium internal infrastructure only for residents and their guests creates a unique atmosphere of the complex and provides a high standard of living and comfort:

  • Concierge service 24/7
  • Security Service
  • Designer lobby with soft waiting area
  • Fitness room with panoramic sea views and Technogym equipment
  • Massage rooms
  • Spacious wellness with sauna and hammam
  • Indoor and outdoor pools and areas for sunbathing and relaxation all year round
  • Lounge area and restaurant with panoramic sea views
  • Underground parking
  • Professional management company
  • Shopping gallery Le Plaza Del Mar on the ground floor of the complex
Features of the flats

Apartment B1402 with parking place R51 - living/dining room with kitchen, 2 bedrooms, office, 2 bathrooms, terrace. Located on the 14th floor. There are only 4 apartments on the floor.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • High end modern engineering and finishes
  • The building is certified - Energy Performance Certificate Class A
  • KONE high speed elevators
  • Air Conditioning VRV Daikin
  • Rehau underfloor heating
  • Creston smart home system
  • Texecom burglar alarm with motion sensors
  • Video intercom Comelit
  • Construction: monolithic reinforced concrete structures
  • External walls - heat-insulating brick
  • Marble window sills
  • Improved noise and heat insulation
  • Terraces - ceramic tiles and marble
  • Sound-absorbing panels in public spaces on each floor
  • Windows – Aluminum Lift&Slide windows with double glazing
  • Floors - high-quality heated porcelain tiles, in the bedrooms - parquet
  • Fully equipped kitchen with island - Arclinea (Italy)
  • Kitchen equipment – ​​Miele, Bosch
  • Sink - Franke (Switzerland) stainless steel in the kitchen
  • Plumbing – Duravit
  • Faucets – Hansgrohe
Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located on the first line 100 meters from the sea. A very calm, safe and green area of the city with developed infrastructure and convenient access to the highway.

New building location
Germasogeia, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Other complexes
Residential complex Gated residence with swimming pools and a park near beaches, Limassol, Cyprus
Residential complex Gated residence with swimming pools and a park near beaches, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€280,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a large park, swimming pools, tennis and basketball courts, a barbecue area, a fitness center, a kids' playground. Completion - 1st quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located between a casino resort and a golf resort, close to the city center of Limassol and near a beach and a water park.
Residential complex New villa with a swimming pool, Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex New villa with a swimming pool, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€660,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a two-storey villa with a swimming pool, a parking space, a covered terrace of 14 m2. Completion - 2025. Features of the flats Ground floor: a living room, a dining area and a kitchen, a storage. First floor: three bedrooms, one of which have a private bathroom and two other have a shared bathroom. Location and nearby infrastructure Sea - 1 km Port - 3 km Golf club - 12 km Paphos Airport - 15 km
Residential complex Modern residence at 600 meters from the sea, in the tourist area, Kato Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Modern residence at 600 meters from the sea, in the tourist area, Kato Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€370,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with verandas and parking spaces. Some flats have private gardens. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of the tourist area of Paphos, near the park, a few minutes walk from a shopping mall, the marina, sandy beaches, and numerous bars, restaurants and hotels. Shopping mall - 3 minutes Marina - 4 minutes Tombs of the Kings - 5 minutes Hospital - 10 minutes International school - 12 minutes Highway - 10 minutes Beach - 3 minutes International airport - 12 minutes Golf club - 15 minutes
