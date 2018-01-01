Exclusive apartments in a new residential complex on the seafront, Germasogeia, Limassol, Cyprus

Ready-to-live-in apartments for sale in a new residential complex, in the heart of the famous 17-kilometer promenade of Limassol. The terraces offer the best views of the Mediterranean Sea and Limassol. Blocks A and B have already been built in 2021, block C is planned to be finished in 2022. Premium internal infrastructure only for residents and their guests creates a unique atmosphere of the complex and provides a high standard of living and comfort:

Concierge service 24/7

Security Service

Designer lobby with soft waiting area

Fitness room with panoramic sea views and Technogym equipment

Massage rooms

Spacious wellness with sauna and hammam

Indoor and outdoor pools and areas for sunbathing and relaxation all year round

Lounge area and restaurant with panoramic sea views

Underground parking

Professional management company

Shopping gallery Le Plaza Del Mar on the ground floor of the complex

Features of the flats

Apartment B1402 with parking place R51 - living/dining room with kitchen, 2 bedrooms, office, 2 bathrooms, terrace. Located on the 14th floor. There are only 4 apartments on the floor.

High end modern engineering and finishes

The building is certified - Energy Performance Certificate Class A

KONE high speed elevators

Air Conditioning VRV Daikin

Rehau underfloor heating

Creston smart home system

Texecom burglar alarm with motion sensors

Video intercom Comelit

Construction: monolithic reinforced concrete structures

External walls - heat-insulating brick

Marble window sills

Improved noise and heat insulation

Terraces - ceramic tiles and marble

Sound-absorbing panels in public spaces on each floor

Windows – Aluminum Lift&Slide windows with double glazing

Floors - high-quality heated porcelain tiles, in the bedrooms - parquet

Fully equipped kitchen with island - Arclinea (Italy)

Kitchen equipment – ​​Miele, Bosch

Sink - Franke (Switzerland) stainless steel in the kitchen

Plumbing – Duravit

Faucets – Hansgrohe

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located on the first line 100 meters from the sea. A very calm, safe and green area of the city with developed infrastructure and convenient access to the highway.