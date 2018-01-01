Exquisite apartments in a premium residential complex with the best range of services, Limassol, Cyprus

The building, designed in Art Deco style, is completely lined with natural polished travertine. The residence has only 16 apartments, and the 8-bedroom penthouse includes an infinity pool, a winter garden, a separate elevator from the ground level, a terrace with panoramic views of the coast and mountains. Guarded fenced area with 24-hour video surveillance, parking for 76 cars. At the zero level there is a commercial area Piazza Armenia, created in the best architectural traditions of the historical cities of old Europe. On the same level are the Italian restaurant “Mathis”, SPA, beauty salon, sauna, hammam, cryosauna, oxygen room, heated pool, made in the form of a cave, cigar lounge “Davidoff” and a VIP bar for club members, a wine boutique and deli parlor. The residence offers an outdoor semi-Olympic swimming pool with an area of 250 m² (25x10 m) and a bar, a children's pool, a multifunctional sports ground (tennis, volleyball, basketball), a park and a playground, a gym, locker rooms.

High quality materials

Thermal, hydro and sound insulation of the building of the latest generation

External and internal brick walls

Supply and exhaust ventilation with a heat exchange system

The net ceiling height in the apartments is 3.15 m

In the living rooms and dining rooms the floors are made of expensive varieties of marble, and in the bedrooms - wooden parquet

Plumbing from Villeroy&Boch, faucets - Grohe

Underfloor heating controlled by Siemens

Air conditioning provided by Daikin's latest generation VRV system

Kitchens are equipped with built-in Miele appliances and Stosa (or similar) appliances in classic or modern style

Full range of concierge services - rent of apartments, cars, clothes care, ordering food, flowers and drinks, laundry services

A storage room and one or more parking spaces are assigned to each apartment

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The club residence is located directly on the embankment on a plot of 8000 m² in the most expensive and prestigious area of Limassol - Amathous, not far from St Raphael - the marina for yachts and the hotel of the same name. In addition, perhaps the most popular restaurants of the city are concentrated in this area.