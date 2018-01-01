  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Exquisite apartments in a premium residential complex with the best range of services, Limassol, Cyprus

Exquisite apartments in a premium residential complex with the best range of services, Limassol, Cyprus

Limassol, Cyprus
from
€4,40M
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The building, designed in Art Deco style, is completely lined with natural polished travertine. The residence has only 16 apartments, and the 8-bedroom penthouse includes an infinity pool, a winter garden, a separate elevator from the ground level, a terrace with panoramic views of the coast and mountains. Guarded fenced area with 24-hour video surveillance, parking for 76 cars. At the zero level there is a commercial area Piazza Armenia, created in the best architectural traditions of the historical cities of old Europe. On the same level are the Italian restaurant “Mathis”, SPA, beauty salon, sauna, hammam, cryosauna, oxygen room, heated pool, made in the form of a cave, cigar lounge “Davidoff” and a VIP bar for club members, a wine boutique and deli parlor. The residence offers an outdoor semi-Olympic swimming pool with an area of 250 m² (25x10 m) and a bar, a children's pool, a multifunctional sports ground (tennis, volleyball, basketball), a park and a playground, a gym, locker rooms.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • High quality materials
  • Thermal, hydro and sound insulation of the building of the latest generation
  • External and internal brick walls
  • Supply and exhaust ventilation with a heat exchange system
  • The net ceiling height in the apartments is 3.15 m
  • In the living rooms and dining rooms the floors are made of expensive varieties of marble, and in the bedrooms - wooden parquet
  • Plumbing from Villeroy&Boch, faucets - Grohe
  • Underfloor heating controlled by Siemens
  • Air conditioning provided by Daikin's latest generation VRV system
  • Kitchens are equipped with built-in Miele appliances and Stosa (or similar) appliances in classic or modern style
  • Full range of concierge services - rent of apartments, cars, clothes care, ordering food, flowers and drinks, laundry services
  • A storage room and one or more parking spaces are assigned to each apartment
Location and nearby infrastructure

The club residence is located directly on the embankment on a plot of 8000 m² in the most expensive and prestigious area of Limassol - Amathous, not far from St Raphael - the marina for yachts and the hotel of the same name. In addition, perhaps the most popular restaurants of the city are concentrated in this area.

New building location
Limassol, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Luxury beachfront villas with swimming pools and roof-top gardens, Kissonerga, Cyprus
Empa, Cyprus
from
€1,75M
Residential complex New residence with a parking, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€530,000
Residential complex New sea view residence with a swimming pool in the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€360,000
Residential complex Low-rise apartment complex with swimming pool and gym, with sea and city views, Panthea, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€420,000
Residential complex Complex of villas at 300 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
€963,000
You are viewing
Exquisite apartments in a premium residential complex with the best range of services, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€4,40M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Gated residence at 600 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Gated residence at 600 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus
Peyia, Cyprus
from
€2,80M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains, swimming pools and landscaped gardens. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet and eco-friendly area, near Akamas Nature Reserve, 15 minutes walk away from the harbour and the beach, 3 minutes drive from the Blue-Flag beach and all necessary infrastructure. Beach - 600 meters Supermarket - 2 km Airport - 30 km
Residential complex New gated residence in the center of Limassol, Cyprus
Residential complex New gated residence in the center of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€480,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer an apartment with a large balcony and a small private garden, two parking spaces and a storage. The residence features a parking and around-the-clock security. Completion - December, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Laminated flooring Video intercom Aluminium floor-to-ceiling windows with double glazing Satellite dish Pre-installation for air conditioning Pre-installation for home cinema Central heating High-quality kitchen cabinetry High-quality sanitary ware Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet central area of Limassol, near prestigious restaurants, cafes and luxury boutiques, business centers, within walking distance of a large green park and a marina. Beach - 1.6 km Supermarket - 500 meters
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool and a gym in the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool and a gym in the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€467,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a gym, a sauna and a massage room, a roof-top garden and a swimming pool. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a residential area in the city center. Supermarket - 200 meters Beach - 2.5 km Airport - 17 km
Realting.com
Go