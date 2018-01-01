Exquisite apartments in a premium residential complex with the best range of services, Limassol, Cyprus

The building, designed in Art Deco style, is completely lined with natural polished travertine. The residence has only 16 apartments, and the 8-bedroom penthouse includes an infinity pool, a winter garden, a separate elevator from the ground level, a terrace with panoramic views of the coast and mountains. Guarded fenced area with 24-hour video surveillance, parking for 76 cars. At the zero level there is a commercial area Piazza Armenia, created in the best architectural traditions of the historical cities of old Europe. On the same level are the Italian restaurant “Mathis”, SPA, beauty salon, sauna, hammam, cryosauna, oxygen room, heated pool, made in the form of a cave, cigar lounge “Davidoff” and a VIP bar for club members, a wine boutique and deli parlor. The residence offers an outdoor semi-Olympic swimming pool with an area of 250 m² (25x10 m) and a bar, a children's pool, a multifunctional sports ground (tennis, volleyball, basketball), a park and a playground, a gym, locker rooms.Facilities and equipment in the house
The club residence is located directly on the embankment on a plot of 8000 m² in the most expensive and prestigious area of Limassol - Amathous, not far from St Raphael - the marina for yachts and the hotel of the same name. In addition, perhaps the most popular restaurants of the city are concentrated in this area.